EMERGING MARKETS-Peso retreats after surprise rate cut, virus fears grip Asian stocks

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 25 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets sold off heavily on Thursday as fears of surging global coronavirus cases and fresh trade tensions dented confidence, while the Philippine peso retreated after a shock half point cut in interest rates.

The move by Bangko Sentral Pilipinas (BSP) was its fourth this year, reducing headline rates to a new low and adding that further cuts "would mitigate" risks to economic growth.

The peso PHP=, which gained as much as 0.2% earlier in the day, fell back to trade flat at 50.05 per dollar after the decision, while Philippine shares ended down 1.1% at a more than three-week low.

"The surprise rate cut by the BSP will likely sap some appreciation pressure for the peso in the near term," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist for the Philippines at ING, while arguing it could be the last move this year.

The peso has appreciated 1.2% against the dollar so far in 2020 and even after four cuts in rates this year, with base rates at 2.25%, the country's government bonds offer an attractive premium to other emerging markets in the region.

The yield on the 10-year Philippines' debt PH10YT=RRstood at around 3.42% after the decision, down 207 basis points from a late-March high of 5.49%.

Stock markets of trade-sensitive economies across the region took a hammering in morning trade as the International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts for economic output this year and signs of more global trade tensions overnight unnerved markets.

Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI and South Korea .KS11 lost between 1.0% and 2.3%, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell about 0.4%.

Investors pushed funds into the dollar and other traditional safe havens as the trade tensions and rising coronavirus cases in India, Indonesia, the United States and parts of Europe cooled hopes of a quick global economy recovery.

South Korean markets were further hit by the government's proposal to widen capital gains taxes for retail investors.

Indian shares .NSEI were set to extend declines for a second day after the IMF slashed its growth outlook for the country, the fourth worst hit in the world by the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0821 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

+1.35

.N225

-1.22

-5.90

India

INR=IN

+0.13

-5.60

.NSEI

-0.36

-15.62

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-1.56

.JKSE

-1.37

-22.27

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-4.35

.KLSE

-0.72

-6.10

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+1.20

.PSI

-1.14

-21.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.44

-4.01

.KS11

-2.27

-3.88

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-3.36

.STI

-1.88

-19.97

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-3.17

.SETI

-1.04

-16.47

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

