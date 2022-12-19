EMERGING MARKETS-Peruvian sol rises amid Cabinet shakeup, South African rand jumps

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were subdued on Monday, with the Peruvian sol advancing against a weaker dollar, while South Africa's rand rallied on President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The sol PEN= rose 0.3% after Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who is leading a transitional government following the ouster of her predecessor, said she will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet.

"The move is Boluarte's attempt to seek support in order to approve early elections amid ongoing protests," Citi strategists wrote in a client note.

"She declared the reshuffling aims to build a 'political team' to facilitate dialogue in the country, and said the new elections cannot be held without new political reforms."

Currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= added 0.4% and 0.2% respectively as crude prices rose on hopes of a recovery in demand. O/R

Mexico's economy likely contracted by 0.1% in November compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

The dollar =USD retreated from a rally supported by hawkish tones from major central banks last week. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= reversed losses and climbed 0.3% as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva scored two key victories after the Supreme Court granted an injunction allowing him to increase social investment, while also outlawing an opaque congressional spending program.

Investors are still awaiting a decision by Brazil's lower house to increase the spending cap by 145 billion reais ($27.8 billion) for each year to cover payments of 600 reais a month under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. It was approved by the Senate in early December.

"There is a really good story developing in Brazil," said Edmund Shing, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

"You have a very strong commodity backdrop, with both mining and oil; secondly, you have a government that has been successful before, the market may see that the political climate will be more stable than it was under Bolsonaro; and thirdly, interest rates are already incredibly high in Brazil."

Still, gains in most Latin American currencies were limited after China officially reported its first coronavirus-related deaths since unwinding some of its strictest pandemic control measures earlier this month.

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.4% as concerns about China's efforts to exit from its zero-COVID strategies outweighed a rise in prices of copper, the South American country's main export. MET/L

Latin American economies, which rely heavily on China as a trading partner, have been bogged down by worries that Beijing's rapid easing of COVID-19 control measures could lead to more infections and further disruptions to demand.

Still, the MSCI's index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS has fared relatively better compared to others for the year, falling about 2.6% compared to a much steeper 22.3% slide in the broader emerging markets equities index .MSCIEF.

Among other emerging market currencies, South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 1.9% as investors cheered Ramaphosa's re-election, as he beat out Zweli Mkhize, a former health minister, in the race.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.77

0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2076.22

1.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105107.19

2.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

49785.71

0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5195.72

0.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

168517.77

2.064

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1222.65

0.91

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2924

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7231

0.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.4

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

4773.88

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8282

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

173.6000

-0.52

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

321

0.00

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Deepa Babington)

