EMERGING MARKETS-Peruvian assets strengthen as poll shows right-wing candidate gaining

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

May 28 (Reuters) - Peru's sol strengthened on Friday and its equity index jumped 5% after a new opinion poll showed a technical tie ahead of the country's upcoming presidential election, while most major currencies in Latin America were set to log weekly gains.

The sol PEN= rose 1.3%, leading gains among Latin American currencies, while Lima stocks .SPBLPSPT jumped 5.2% after the poll showed leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori locked in a technical tie ahead of the June 6 presidential runoff.

Castillo has been the front-runner so far, but Friday's poll suggests Fujimori is closing the gap. Investors have been jittery about a swing to socialist policies in the metals producer should Castillo win.

Peruvian assets have been hit by political uncertainty this week, with the sol hitting record lows and unable to enjoy a bounce from rising copper prices. MET/L

More broadly, emerging market currencies have gained ground this week, with an index of them .MIEM000000CUS reaching all-time highs. The U.S. dollar fell back from earlier gains on Friday to trade flat for the day and week. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.7%, extending gains to a third straight session. With iron ore prices rising, shares in miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 1% and were among top gainers on Sao Paulo's main stocks index .BVSP.

The real currency is up about 2.8% for the week, while MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS is set to log weekly gains of 1.1%.

Mexico's peso MXN= recouped losses from earlier in the session to trade 0.1% higher, with less than two weeks to go before mid-term elections.

"We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House super-majority, which would help investor confidence," said TS Lombard in a client note.

The currency is set to rise about 0.2% this week, keeping monthly gains at 1.7%.

Colombia's peso COP= tracked oil prices higher. Stocks .COLCAP snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%, following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6 trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1361.69

0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2543.58

1.84

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125452.64

0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

50072.47

0.9

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4279.13

2.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

58943.61

2.512

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1202.79

1.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2171

0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9154

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

723.7

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

3705.75

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8047

1.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.5600

-0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

154

1.95

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

