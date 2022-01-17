EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rises on positive data, Russian tensions persist

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Peru's sol led gains among its Latin American peers on Monday after data showed the economy expanded in November, while Russian assets remained under pressure as tensions between Moscow and the West showed little sign of easing.

The sol PEN= rose 0.7% to a more-than six-month high to the dollar, after data showed the Peruvian economy grew by 3.5% in November.

Still, the reading was its slowest pace of growth since March, as the country's key mining sector remained pressured by environmental protests.

Russia's rouble RUB= was flat against the dollar in volatile trade, while investors continued to offload debt in the country.

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ government bonds stayed near six-year highs RU10YT=RR. Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also fell and both countries' default insurance costs jumped.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country.

Talks between Moscow and Western states on Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions.

"Geopolitical wobbles are shaking (Commonwealth of Independent States) assets. As a result, both Ukrainian and Russian lines cheapened versus their ratings. It seems that rhetoric will continue to be the made driver of yields for the time being," said EM strategists at TD Securities.

In China's troubled property sector, the biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden 2007.HK, saw its bonds slump again up to 17 points, leaving most of its international market debt at 25%-35% below its face value. XS175011846=1M, XS188044271=1M, XS221096002=1M

In Latin America, Brazil's real BRBY hovered near two-month highs after economic activity rose a seasonally adjusted 0.69% in November, marking its strongest monthly print since February following four months of consecutive drops.

Still, prospects for the final quarter are weak, with double-digit inflation weighing on consumption and investment decisions.

Most other regional currencies MXN=, CLP=, COP= fell against a stronger dollar. FRX/

Stocks in Latam fell in thin trade owing to a holiday in the United States, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP retreating from a near one-month high.

Shares of Brazil's Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SAfell 2.3% after it said it will keep pushing for a merger with shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA even after the rival turned down its offer last week. BR's shares rose 2%.

Brazilian miners, including Vale SA VALE3.SA began resuming production in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some operations due to heavy rains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1255.24

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2218.69

0.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106844.69

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

54172.44

0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4464.80

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

85019.75

-0.54

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1514.55

5.78

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5189

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2822

0.04

Chile peso CLP=

821.8

-0.36

Colombia peso COP=

4003.26

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8505

0.73

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

104.0200

-0.15

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

