EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rises before c.bank decision, Latam FX up for third day

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 13 (Reuters) - Peru's sol rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank decision, tracking gains in Latin American peers as the dollar fell after U.S. economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate hiking cycle.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.4%, extending gains for a third straight session and hitting its highest level in over eight years.

The dollar index =USD slid to its lowest level since February after official data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

It comes after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in March, further bolstering speculation the Fed's rate hiking cycle is either already finished or will be by May.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.5% against the dollar ahead of its central bank's decision at 2300 GMT at which the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP) is expected hold its lending rate steady at 7.75% .

"The BCRP, like us, expected a clear decline in inflation beginning in March, which has not materialized yet," said Mario Guerrero, Deputy Head Economist at Scotiabank in a note.

Guerrero notes that 12-month inflation expectations remain stable, though are still well above the target range. Added to this is the fact that underlying inflation continued to rise, so these factors make it likely that the pause in the interest rate hike cycle that began in February will continue.

The Colombian peso COP= led regional gains, up 1% against the dollar and set to extend its rally for a ninth straight session.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.9%, rising for the third straight day, as the world's largest copper producer benefited from higher red metal prices.

Copper prices touched their highest in nearly two weeks, buoyed by upbeat trade data from top metals consumer China and a weaker dollar after U.S. inflation cooled. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= inched 0.2% up ahead of the release of minutes from the Mexican central bank's March monetary policy meeting where the central bank had raised its lending rate to 11.25%.

Brazil's real BRL= edged 0.2% higher against the greenback, briefly touching its highest level in ten months.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Brazil's central bank has an opportunity to lower interest rates to help boost economic growth as fiscal and monetary policies are converging.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.4%, with Mexican stocks .MXX leading regional gains.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP, however, slipped 0.2%, dragged lower by financial stocks.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Czech crownEURCZK= rose to its highest against the euro since July 2008 as inflation data chimed with the central bank's hawkish tone.

Pakistan's international bonds rose as much as 1.2 cents to trade between 34 cents and 46 cents in the dollar, data from Tradeweb showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.02

0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2305.97

0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106719.89

-0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

54834.91

0.92

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5351.68

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

268492.39

0.615

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1230.96

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9090

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0393

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.9

0.92

Colombia peso COP=

4418.12

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7698

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

214.6800

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

395

0.76

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.