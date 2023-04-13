EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rises before c.bank decision, Latam FX hold on to eight-year highs

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 13 (Reuters) - Peru's sol rose on Thursday ahead of a monetary policy decision, with its peers in the Latin American region also gaining against a softer dollar as fresh evidence of cooling price pressures bolstered hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.3% by 1836 GMT, extending gains for a third straight session and hitting a fresh eight-year high.

The dollar index =USD slid to its lowest level since February after official data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.3% against the dollar ahead of its central bank's decision at 2300 GMT at which the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP) is expected hold its lending rate steady at 7.75% .

"The BCRP, like us, expected a clear decline in inflation beginning in March, which has not materialized yet," said Mario Guerrero, Deputy Head Economist at Scotiabank in a note.

Guerrero notes that 12-month inflation expectations remain stable, though are still well above the target range. Added to this is the fact that underlying inflation continued to rise, so these factors make it likely that the pause in the interest rate hike cycle that began in February will continue.

The Colombian peso COP= led gains among regional peers, rising 1.2% against the dollar and was set to extend its rally for a ninth straight session.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 1.1%, rising for the third straight day, as the world's largest copper producer benefited from higher red metal prices.

Copper prices touched their highest in nearly two weeks, buoyed by upbeat trade data from top metals consumer China and a weaker dollar after U.S. inflation cooled. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= was up 0.4% at a more than one-week high after minutes from the Bank of Mexico's March meeting showed board members discussing the possibility of an end to the bank's rate-hiking cycle.

Brazil's real BRL= edged 0.4% higher against the greenback, after having briefly touched its highest level in ten months earlier in the session.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Brazil's central bank has an opportunity to lower interest rates to help boost economic growth as fiscal and monetary policies are converging.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.3%, with Mexican stocks .MXX leading regional gains.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP, however, slipped 0.3%.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Czech crownEURCZK= rose to its highest against the euro since July 2008 as inflation data chimed with the central bank's hawkish tone.

Pakistan's international bonds rose as much as 1.2 cents to trade between 34 cents and 46 cents in the dollar, data from Tradeweb showed.

Ghana expects the International Monetary Fund's board to approve a $3 billion loan by the end of the second quarter of 2023, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in a presentation on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1836 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.25

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2305.43

0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106577.98

-0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

54692.67

0.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5341.03

-0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

271269.44

1.656

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1235.57

0.27

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9185

0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0132

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.5

1.09

Colombia peso COP=

4408.5

1.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7699

0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

214.6700

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

396

0.51

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher and Diane Craft)

