EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rallies on hopes of stability, rate hike bets support Chile FX

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Peru's sol rallied on Thursday after new Prime Minister Anibal Torres pledged to pursue free-market policies, while speculation over a sharp interest rate hike by Chile's central bank drove up the peso.

The sol PEN= jumped 1.8% to 20.4930 against the dollar, its highest level since May 2021 as Torres' comments lifted hopes for stability in the Andean nation.

Torres was tapped Tuesday night as President Pedro Castillo's fourth prime minister since he took office last July, with Castillo having shaken up his cabinet multiple times since.

Finance Minister Oscar Graham, a more centrist technocrat who previously worked at the central bank, was kept on in the new Cabinet, which also came as a sign of relief to investors.

Peru's central bank later on Thursday is expected to hike rates by at least 50 basis points, with inflation at 13-year highs in the country.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.9% after minutes of the central bank's recent meeting showed it had considered a sharp 175 basis-point hike, as it struggles to contain runaway inflation.

Strong copper prices have also supported the peso this week, on expectations of stronger demand in China.

Mexico's central bank raised rates by 50 basis points to 6%, as expected. The Mexican peso MXN= showed little reaction to the move, falling 0.2% as the hike was seen as largely priced in.

Most other Latin American currencies were muted as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar firmed after data showed U.S. inflation marked its biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982. FRX/US/

"Ultimately, this is a very dollar-positive number," said Kathy Lien, managing director, BK Asset Management, New York.

"The market is shifting its positioning. It's something that investors can't ignore... the confirmation that we've got hot inflation means that it's all-go on monetary tightening."

Higher U.S. interest rates tend to hit inflows into risk assets, and with other developed market central banks also turning hawkish, investors in these assets brace for a tough year.

Brazil's real BRBY edged lower, giving up gains made after figures showed the country's services activity grew above expectations in December.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= firmed 0.4%, but fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine mounted.

Britain said on Thursday the West could face the "most dangerous moment" in its standoff with Moscow in the next few days.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1249.92

0.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2360.07

1.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113600.69

1.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

52762.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4642.57

0.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87639.44

0.282

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1482.86

-1.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2250

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4930

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=

804.5

0.91

Colombia peso COP=

3916.44

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7269

1.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.0100

-0.11

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

