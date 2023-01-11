EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol lifts Latam currencies as investors await U.S. inflation data

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the release this week of U.S. inflation data, while Peru's sol led the broader index higher after the government won a confidence vote amid fierce protests.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.5% in early trading and regional stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.1%, outperforming emerging market peers.

All eyes were on the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Thursday which could sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening plans.

The Peruvian sol jumped 0.9%, hitting its highest level in more than six months against the greenback.

Peru's Congress approved a confidence vote in the government on Tuesday, supporting the new prime minister and Cabinet amid a political crisis following anti-government protests that have left 40 people dead and hundreds injured.

"The confirmation gives newly minted President (Dina) Boluarte breathing room and allows her to focus on pressing issues such as the second early election vote, which is top order of business after the first vote took place in December," Citi strategists wrote in a client note.

The office of the Andean nation's top prosecutor said it has launched an inquiry into Boluarte and members of her Cabinet over the violent protests.

"Protests are likely to continue in the short term and add pressure to President Boluarte, who is now facing scrutiny from the attorney general's office about the way she has responded to the protests," Citi added.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5% as a jump in crude prices supported the currency of the oil producer.

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat against the greenback.

Data showed Mexican industrial output was unchanged in November from October but rose 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Economists, however, expect the sector to be hurt by an economic slowdown in the United States.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= was largely flat against the dollar after a volatile start this week. Supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in Brasilia on Sunday, ransacking the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential offices.

Data showing Brazil's retail sales volumes posted their biggest drop in five months in November, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance, also weighed on the real.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Egypt's pound rebounded after briefly hitting a to the dollar as the Egyptian central bank moved to a more flexible exchange rate under the terms of an International Monetary Fund financial support package.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.92

0.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2244.38

1.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111080.82

0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

52461.07

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5176.48

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

218484.55

1.239

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1341.28

0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1958

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.0565

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

823.8

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

4753.19

0.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7698

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

180.6800

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

356

0.28

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

