EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol hits new lows, Mexican peso up for fourth week running

April 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican and Colombian pesos rose on Friday as oil prices rose, while Peru's sol hit all-time lows and marked its worst week ever on concerns over a likely socialist presidency.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.8%, taking losses this week to 4%.

The currency has lost for the past six sessions, as a series of polls showed socialist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo keeping his lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo on Thursday sought assuage market fears, assuring he would not nationalize companies and would honor the rule of law.

Mexico's peso MXN= climbed about 0.6%, hovering around three month highs, while Colombia's peso COP= firmed 0.2%, as crude prices rose on hope of a global economic recovery fuelling demand. O/R

Mexico's currency was set for a fourth straight week of gains, after higher-than-expected inflation data this week suggested that the central bank would keep rates on hold for longer.

"With the U.S. economy quite far along on the re-opening side, a lot may already be in the price. We expect a catch up on reopening outside of the U.S., which should be EMFX positive," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

"While a tapering announcement remains a risk, the timing is unclear. We are tactically short USD in Latam and to a lesser extent more positive on duration."

Rating agencies Fitch and S&P on Thursday warned of Colombia's public finances, saying recovery was dependent on a rise in income, whether via a proposed new tax law or by improving collection of current taxes.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.7% on Friday, but was the best weekly performer across the region, up about 1.7%, as a revised and delayed 2021 federal budget was signed into law, improving sentiment.

The passage of the budget, President Jair Bolsonaro's pledge to double funding for environmental enforcement efforts, and the cooling of U.S. Treasury yields have supported the real currency in recent days, said analysts at Genial Investimentos in a note.US/

But Latam's largest economy has been hit the hardest in the region by the pandemic, with investors on edge over strained government finances.

