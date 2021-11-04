EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol firms as blockade at biggest copper mine lifted

By Susan Mathew

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peru's sol outperformed on Thursday after a rural community agreed to lift a blockade of the country's largest copper mine, while most other Latin American currencies fell as the dollar rallied.

The sol PEN= firmed 0.4% on hopes that miners could resume copper production at the Antamina mine. Peru is the world's second largest copper producer and the protests had sent the currency to three-week lows.

A surge in copper prices also helped the currency on Thursday. MET/L

Meanwhile, weakness in the pound GBP= and euro EUR= following the Bank of England's decision to keep rates unchanged, saw the dollar surge 0.5%. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY erased early losses to trade 0.3% higher, extending gains after a strong session on Wednesday following hawkish Brazilian central bank minutes.

With food prices on the rise - the FAO global food price index hit a 10 year high - EM central banks have adopted tightening cycles to stave off inflation, but the aggressive pace, especially in some economies like Brazil, runs the risk of choking economic growth.

Data on Thursday showed industrial production in Brazil fell a more than expected 0.4% in September from August, but separate data showed Brazil's October Services PMI rose from a month earlier.

In a boost on the climate front, the Climate Investment Funds said Ukraine, Fiji, Colombia, Kenya and Mali will be the first countries to participate in an investment program that will help developing countries transform their power grids to carry growing levels of renewable energy.

Colombia's peso COP= however, fell for a third straight session, while Mexico's peso MXN= weakened 0.2%.

Colombia's central bank said the country's risk premium will rise this year and next to above its average for the last 15 years as an increase in its macroeconomic imbalances and stress on international financial markets weigh.

Meanwhile, minutes of Colombia's last central bank meeting showed members decided unanimously to continue to normalize monetary policy, although there were dissenting views regarding the pace of this process.

"The wording of the minutes, and our expectation that inflation pressures are likely to persist in the near-term, support our view of consecutive hikes of 50bps in each of the next four monetary policy meetings; this implies a policy rate at 3.0% by year-end," Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J. Rojas said.

Among stocks, banks led Brazil's Bovespa stocks index .BVSP lower with Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA sliding 2.8% despite a 35% jump in third-quarter profit.

Payments company Cielo CIEL3.SA surged 9.1% after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA jumped 2.7% to six-week highs, while Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell for the first time in four-sessions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1424 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1269.90

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2134.31

-0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104558.31

-1

Mexico IPC .MXX

51600.14

-0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4426.39

2.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91746.79

-0.378

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1406.99

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.573

0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6040

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.7

-0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3838.53

-0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9965

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

99.9400

-0.02

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

