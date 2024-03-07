EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol falls ahead of rate decision; Mexican peso under pressure

By Shashwat Chauhan

March 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell against the dollar on Thursday, with Peru's sol leading declines ahead of a likely local rate cut, while Mexico's peso weakened after cooling inflation data strengthened the case for policy easing.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.2% after official data showed headline inflation eased slightly more than expected in February.

Consumer prices in Latin America's second-largest economy rose 0.09% in February against expectations of a 0.11% increase.

"The increase, however, was the smallest for a February since 2021, highlighting that the underlying picture is still improving consistently, easing the pressures on Banxico," said Andres Abadia, chief LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"All in all, inflation continues to fall in Mexico, and we expect a trend of gradual easing this year."

Members of the Bank of Mexico's governing board last month recognised Mexico's progress bringing down inflation but called for caution.

Peru's sol PEN= dipped 0.5% against the greenback ahead of a central bank rate decision. It is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points.

Colombia's peso COP= weakened marginally to 3,921.78 per dollar ahead of the release of February consumer prices data, with year-on-year inflation expected to ease to 7.6% from last month's reading of 8.35%.

On the bright side, iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= advanced 0.2% amid rising iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Chile's peso CLP= appreciated 0.3% amid strength in copper prices and on track to snap a three-day losing streak. MET/L

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% after rising for the last four sessions.

A gauge of EM stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.3% as heavyweight Sao Paulo shares .BVSP lost 0.6%.

Stocks in Argentina .MERV fell 0.4%, while Mexican shares .MXX advanced 0.1%.

Among headlining stocks in the region, Brazilian agriculture firm SLC AgricolaSLCE3.SA lost 1.2% after reporting a quarterly loss.

CSN Mineracao CMIN3.SA, the mining subsidiary of Brazilian steelmaker and mining group CSN, jumped 5% after CSN reported a more than fourfold jump in fourth quarter profit.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Egypt finance minister says total expected funding after IMF deal is $20 bln

** Chile copper exports reach $3.47 billion in February

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.68

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2522.33

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128195.80

-0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

55354.57

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6351.96

0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

995832.16

-0.381

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1308.80

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9366

0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9090

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

982.4

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3921.98

-0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7357

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

846.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

3.13

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.