EMERGING MARKETS-Oil-sensitive Mexican, Colombian pesos lead losses in Latam

April 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped on Tuesday as plummeting oil prices served as another reminder of the coronavirus' economic impact, with crude-sensitive currencies retreating sharply.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell about 1%, while the Colombian peso COP= fell 1.8%. Both currencies have marked large losses since Monday after front-month U.S. oil prices fell into negative territory. International oil prices also dropped as the novel coronavirus eroded global demand. O/R

Mexico entered its most serious stage in the spread of the virus, which has been intensifying in the country. Lockdowns across Latin America to curb the spread of the virus are set to erode business activity in the near term.

While lower oil prices would likely benefit crude-importing emerging markets, the plunge in prices saw investors sharply reducing their exposure to risk assets in favor of the U.S. dollar. USD/

"With demand expectations depressed and macro visibility restricted, it is hard even for contrarians to turn bullish on oil right now," wrote Konstantinos Venetis, senior economist at TS Lombard.

"That said, it is also hard to see prices staying so low (and the contango so wide) for long, even as further downside

volatility cannot be ruled out."

The shock from negative prices was also felt in the base metal market, with the Chilean peso CLP= retreating in tandem with a drop in prices of copper, the country's top export. MET/L

Argentina's peso ARS= weakened as the country ordered the issuance of $400 million in foreign currency Treasury bills on Tuesday, funds that could help bridge upcoming payments amid a major debt crunch.

The country has been struggling to negotiate with creditors over the repayment of its foreign debt, having recently unveiled a proposal to a bulk of its creditors late last week.

Latin American equities were also weaker, with bourses in Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA shedding 1% and 2%, respectively.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.3%.

Markets in Brazil, the region's largest economy, were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

879.05

-2.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1613.39

-1.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

34093.00

-1.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3670.52

-2.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30190.11

-1.132

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1156.67

-1.94

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.2916

-1.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

863

-1.04

Colombia peso COP=

4040.4

-1.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4158

-0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.0850

-0.16

