EMERGING MARKETS-Oil prices weigh on Latam currencies, Mexican stocks touch nine-month low

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday on lower oil prices and uncertainty a day ahead of U.S. jobs data, while Mexico's main stock index plunged on a sharp sell-off in shares of top airport operators.

Crude oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 extended their loses, falling about 8% over the last two days in their steepest decline since May as worries about the global economy clouded the outlook for fuel demand. O/R

Falling crude prices weighed on the currencies of oil exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico, MXN=, with both falling over 1% and the biggest regional decliners among Latam currencies.

The Mexican peso was trading at its lowest against the dollar since April, and Colombia's currency at its lowest since June, while a broader gauge of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3%.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX fell 2.4% and hit its lowest since January, weighed down by the stocks of three main airport operators Asur ASURB.MX, GAP GABP.MX and OMA OMAB.MX in the country after the civil aviation authority decided to modify tariff regulation bases.

Those stocks dipped between 16% and 27%. The declines pushed the broader Latin American stock index .MILA0000PUS down 1.1%.

Latin American markets have taken a hit this week from a spike in U.S. Treasury yields as investors eyed narrowing interest rate differentials with the U.S. that could make returns on regional currencies less attractive.

"When you have this spike in volatility and the negative perception of risk assets, you get the steep outflows that we've seen," said Shamaila Khan, head of emerging markets fixed income at UBS though she noted the declines in asset prices could provide attractive opportunities.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.6% as prices of the red metal trickled lower. MET/L

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the credit rating of Chilean state miner Codelco as the firm struggles with lower production volumes and higher costs. Codelco Chief Finance Officer Alejandro Rivera resigned.

Peru's sol PEN=slipped 0.5% ahead of the country's central bank decision due at 2300 GMT. Markets expect a 25 basis point interest rate cut to 7.25%.

Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report could determine the trajectory of EM assets going forward as investors evaluate the trajectory of U.S. interest rates.

"What we are expecting is a weaker payroll tomorrow and this could lead to a rebound in risk currencies," said Eduardo Moutinho, market analyst at Ebury.

Meanwhile, Argentina's foreign exchange black market went dark with traders citing a crackdown by authorities, a day after the peso hit an all-time low of 850 per dollar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

931.10

0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2156.16

-1.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113295.91

-0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

49515.59

-2.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5615.83

-1.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

612790.83

3.209

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1093.91

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1689

-0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2415

-1.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

913.9

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

4349.5

-1.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8093

-0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

838

-3.34

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Lisa Mattackal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

