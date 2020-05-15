EMERGING MARKETS-Oil prices lift Mexican, Colombian pesos but sentiment remains fragile

By Susan Mathew

May 15 (Reuters) - Surging oil prices buoyed currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia on Friday, although rising U.S.-China trade tensions and dismal economic data owing to the coronavirus outbreak kept sentiment at bay.

Extending gains to a their straight session, the Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.3%, while Colombia's currency COP= firmed 0.5% as crude prices LCOc1CLc1 touched a 1-1/2-month high on signs demand was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs. O/R

Rising iron ore and copper prices also helped gains in commodity rich Latam. IRONORE/MET/L

But on the coronavirus front, Mexico and Brazil recorded a record rise in the number of new cases on Thursday, as presidents of both countries pushed for lifting of lockdowns to restart economic activity.

Data on Friday showed economic activity in Brazil fell at its fastest pace on record in March. The real currency BRBY, however, erased early losses to rise 0.9%.

In Mexico, after some confusion regarding the date, the auto and mining industries, deemed essential, have been green lit to restart on Monday.

On Thursday, Mexico's central bank cut rates as expected by 50 basis points to 5.5% and signaled more may be in the offing.

"(The bank's statement) tells us that growth remains the key focus of policy, and while further depreciation in MXN continues to pose an upside risk to inflation, it will not dominate the policy discussion," wrote Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

The firm expects 50 basis point cuts at the next three meetings, followed by two more 25 bps cuts to leave the policy rate on hold at 3.5% by year end.

Denting broader sentiment, Washington moved to block shipments of semiconductors from global chipmakers to China's Huawei Technologies. This comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could go so far as to cut ties with China.

Meanwhile, data from the two nations showed retail sales fell more than expected in April, reinforcing the economic damage from the pandemic.

Among notable movers in stocks, Brazilian meat processor JBS JBSS3.SA weighed the most on the Bovespa .BVSP after saying it faces 'enormous volatility' amid the pandemic, while pulp and aper company Suzano SUZB3.SA slipped after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss.

Oil prices kept Petrobras PETR4.SA shares afloat, but the firm took a 65.3 billion real ($11.2 billion) impairment on its exploration and production assets on Thursday, leading to a quarterly net loss.

Brazil's government on Thursday said it is considering 12 billion reais ($2.06 billion) in emergency loans to help power, Reuters reported.

CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA, Energisa SA ENGI11.SA rose more than 1%, while Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA, Eletrobras ELET6.SA and state-owned Cemig CMIG4.SA fell between 0.1% and 1.3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1413 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

902.29

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1578.48

2.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

79270.89

0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

36014.73

-0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3667.54

0.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1054.48

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7655

0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.7979

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

821

0.01

Colombia peso COP=

3925.17

0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4388

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.7200

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.