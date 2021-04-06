EMERGING MARKETS-Oil, copper gains boost commodity-linked Latam FX

By Ambar Warrick

April 6 (Reuters) - Commodity-linked currencies led gains across Latin American asset markets on Tuesday as strong economic data boosted oil and metal prices, although a resurgence in local COVID-19 cases dampened the outlook.

Mexico's peso MXN= touched its highest level in more than six weeks, while Colombia's peso COP= added 1% after oil prices rebounded on positive economic data from China and the United States. O/R

A rally in copper prices spurred strong gains in Chile's peso CLP= and in the Peruvian sol PEN=, which was set for its best day since November. MET/L

Emerging market assets also benefited from a weaker dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. USD/

The International Monetary Fund also forecast slightly better-than-expected growth for Latin American economies in 2021 thanks to strong commodity exports.

But the IMF said the recovery looked mixed due to uncertainty over the virus and vaccine supply. It also said that Asian economies would be the best performers among emerging markets.

Most Latin American units are trading down for the year and have underperformed their broader emerging market peers since the start of the pandemic. Brazil's real BRBY is one of the worst annual performers, despite the start of a rate-hiking cycle by the central bank.

"While tighter monetary policy should eventually lead to more favorable yield differentials for Latam FX, it could initially lead to an increase in Latam FX volatility as markets question the willingness of local central banks to respond," said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Indeed, even a hawkish response might not be enough to convince markets."

Gofshteyn noted that volatility in Latam markets had been subdued this year, and that inflation could pick up substantially in the near term.

Latin American governments have announced a slew of spending measures to support their economies. But this in turn has raised concerns over spiking government debt.

Sluggish vaccination programs in major economies, such as Brazil, have also cast a pall over the outlook for the region.

Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the second wave of COVID-19 infections will dent economic activity until May.

In Argentina, a new allocation of International Monetary Fund special drawing rights (SDRs) and higher soy prices will not reduce the country's risk of defaulting on its debt again, ratings agency Moody's said.

Most Latam stocks were mixed by afternoon trading.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1829 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1348.31

0.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2351.50

0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117785.68

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

48029.49

-0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4860.78

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49937.90

2.758

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1323.29

-0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5932

1.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1783

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

717

0.66

Colombia peso COP=

3635.25

1.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.639

1.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.2800

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

137

2.19

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

