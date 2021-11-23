EMERGING MARKETS-No sign of bottom as Turkish lira crashes past 13 per dollar

By Susan Mathew

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank up to 15% on Tuesday to an unprecedented 13.45 per dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan defended interest rate cuts despite surging inflation.

Erdogan's insistence on lower rates forced the central bank to cut again this month, making it 400 basis points of cuts this year to 15%, with signs of more to come. Inflation in Turkey runs at 20% and is seen rising further.

Erdogan said on Monday higher rates would not lower inflation, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence". Market experts and former central bank members have called for immediate tightening to stem the lira's plunge.

The lira, which was at 9.6 a dollar at the beginning of the month, has fallen 11% this week alone, taking yearly losses to 42%, a far cry from a 0.2% rise in MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS this year. The lira was last trading down 12.5%.

"We do, however, expect local actions to be taken in an attempt to stabilize the currency, although further lira depreciation and new record lows against the dollar are very likely," analysts at Wells Fargo wrote in a client note.

Contagion fears from Turkey were limited given investors have reduced exposure after years of erratic policy.

"The way this would get uglier for the rest of the world is if President Erdogan were to hold his nerve for long enough and for the lira to fall far enough to endanger Turkey's banks," said Simon MacAdam, senior global economist at Capital Economics.

Turkey banks .XBANK have held up well so far, up 18% this month. The broader stocks index .XU100 is up 17% in November having scaled record highs.

Most other EM currencies fell, with war rumblings weighing on the currencies of Russia RUBUTSTN=MCX, Ukraine UAH=, Belarus BYN=, Poland EURPLN= and Israel ILS=.

BlackRock on Monday said rising policy rates in emerging markets could weigh on EM stocks.

MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF extended losses to a fifth straight session, down 0.6%.

Possibilities of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering sooner than expected under another term for chair Jerome Powell and rising COVID-19 cases in Europe have also weighed on risk assets.

In Latin America, Mexico's peso MXN=led declines in the region, down 1%, while Brazil's real BRBYslipped 0.4%, shrugging off a significant reduction in forecast for Brazil's primary deficit, and a rise in month-on-month retail sales rise in Mexico.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1848 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1254.63

-0.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2086.40

0.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103083.86

0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

51047.57

1.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4699.17

-1.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83830.54

-2.176

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1314.65

0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6141

-0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2248

-1.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.2

-0.15

Colombia peso COP=

3940.23

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0062

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.5700

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198.5

1.51

Lira's plunge over the yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nLLcHe

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

