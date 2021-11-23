EMERGING MARKETS-No sign of bottom as Turkish lira crashes past 13 per dollar

By Susan Mathew

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank up to 15% on Tuesday to an unprecedented 13.45 per dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan defended interest rate cuts despite surging inflation.

Erdogan's insistence on lower rates forced the central bank to cut again this month, making it 400 basis points of cuts this year to 15%, with signs of more to come. Inflation in Turkey runs at 20% and is seen rising further.

Erdogan said on Monday higher rates would not lower inflation, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence". Market experts and former central bank members have called for immediate tightening to stem the lira's plunge.

Erdogan has sacked many hawkish central bankers in his quest for stimulus.

The lira, which was at 9.6 a dollar at the beginning of the month, has fallen 11% this week alone, taking yearly losses to 42%, a far cry from a 0.2% rise in MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS this year. The lira was last trading down 9.5 and 12.5%.

But analysts have said contagion fears from Turkey are limited given investors have reduced exposure after years of erratic policy.

"The way this would get uglier for the rest of the world is if President Erdogan were to hold his nerve for long enough and for the lira to fall far enough to endanger Turkey's banks," said Simon MacAdam, senior global economist at Capital Economics.

"This could sour risk appetite enough to prompt currency falls in other EMs and provoke central banks, in turn, to further tighten monetary conditions."

Turkey banks .XBANK have held up well so far, up 19% this month. The broader stocks index .XU100 is up 17% in November having scaled record highs.

Most other EM currencies fell, with war rumblings weighing on the currencies of Russia RUBUTSTN=MCX, Ukraine UAH=, Belarus BYN=, Poland EURPLN= and Israel ILS=.

BlackRock on Monday said rising policy rate in emerging markets could weigh on EM stocks.

MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF extended losses to a fifth straight session, down 0.7%.

Possibilities of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering sooner than expected under another term for chair Jerome Powell and rising COVID-19 cases forcing movement curbs in Europe have also weighed on risk assets.

In Latin America, Chile's peso CLP= outperformed, extending gains despite falling copper prices. It jumped 2% on Monday on presidential election cheer after far-right Jose Antonio Kast won the first round vote. MET/L

Brazil's real BRBY led declines in the region, down 1%, while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.5%, shrugging off a significant reduction in forecast for Brazil's primary deficit, and a rise in month-on-month retail sales rise in Mexico.

