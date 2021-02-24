EMERGING MARKETS-Nerves over high valuations, inflation outlook pressure Asian stocks

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities fell on Wednesday, shedding early gains, as investors continued to worry about overvalued emerging market assets and a higher inflation outlook even as the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back on inflation concerns.

Philippine's index .PSI saw the biggest fall in emerging Asia, shedding 1.2%, as sentiment remained weak after COVID-19 restrictions in its capital were extended earlier this week.

The Asia-ex Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS eased 1%, reversing an earlier rise of 0.3%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed inflation concerns and reiterated an accommodative policy stance in a speech before Congress, saying the central bank would move carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning before changing any policy settings.

Some U.S. indexes pared losses overnight on his comments, but confidence fizzled out in Asian trading hours.

"I think Chair Powell did as much as he could in terms of dampening down on expectations of tapering, without introducing new steps. The reality is that the market is nervous regardless," said Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities.

He said higher U.S. real yields and "froth" in some sectors were fuelling concerns of a deeper correction.

"There has been a strong run up in Asian equity markets over recent months and after such gains the temptation to lock in gains especially given the higher discounting factor, is high," he added.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower after Powell's comments, and Asian bond yields followed suit.

The yield of Indonesia's 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR, a local favourite, inched down to 6.560% from a high of 6.754% hit on Tuesday, but still remained above three-month highs.

"Year to date, the global reflation rally has turned out to be less broad-based than we had expected. Inflation and commodities have performed strongly, but EM Asia bonds' participation in the global reflation rally has been limited," analysts at DBS wrote.

"Now that we are also getting a quickening in pace of U.S. curve steepening and seeing U.S. real rates breaking higher, the global setup is turning increasingly bearish for EM Asia bonds."

Bucking the trend, Singapore's stock index .STI rose 1.6% after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit and growth in its wealth business. OCBC is the second-biggest lender listed in Singapore's stock market. nL1N2KT3HA]

OCBC's shares rose 3.1%, while larger peer DBS Group's DBSM.SI shares topped gains on the index with a 3.2% rise. Shares of United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI which is set to report results on Thursday, rose 1.9%.

Continued curbs in Manila announced earlier this week continued to put pressure on Philippine's equity index .PSI after a lacklustre session on Tuesday, with consumer stocks leading losses.

Food and beverage maker Universal Robina URC.PS fell 5.6%, while conglomerate San Miguel SMC.PS, with beverage to refining operations, lost 3.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL up 3.07% and Genting Bhd GENT.KL up 2.37%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Jutha Maritime PCL JUTHA.BK down 12.61% and Samart Digital PCL SDC.BK down 10.34%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.4 basis points at 6.574%​​ while Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.1 basis points at 2.989%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.25

-2.14

.N225

-0.92

8.87

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+1.03

.SSEC

-1.55

3.08

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.84

.NSEI

0.51

5.72

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-0.28

.JKSE

-0.26

4.64

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-0.45

.KLSE

0.42

-3.41

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-1.38

.PSI

-0.87

-5.39

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-2.21

.KS11

-0.84

5.94

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

+0.10

.STI

1.31

2.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.62

+2.27

.TWII

-0.90

10.60

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-0.20

.SETI

-0.33

3.20

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.