EMERGING MARKETS-Most stocks drubbed, FX weak with Fed on the horizon

June 14 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stocks tumbled, currencies hit multi-month lows and regional bond yields spiked higher on Tuesday, on fresh worries about a recession resulting from sharp Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Regional equities continued to be bruised by growth concerns that battered U.S. stocks overnight, with benchmark indexes in South Korea .KS11, Singapore .STI, and Taiwan .TWII shedding more than 1% each. .N

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI hit a fresh one-month low and those in Thailand .SETI were on track for a fourth straight day of losses.

Expectations for aggressive U.S rate hikes, which rose after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading last week, were supercharged on Monday when Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday.

"With scant evidence of a slowing in inflation with the higher than expected CPI data for May, the market is expecting the Fed may need to take even bolder action in coming meetings," ANZ economists Tom Kenny and Arindam Chakraborty wrote.

"The soft landing scenario is becoming more challenging the longer inflation stays elevated," they added, though they forecast only a 50 basis point hike this week.

Fearing aggressive rate hikes would compromise growth, investors rushed to the safety of the U.S. dollar - which stood at a 20-month peak - while 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time.

That led most emerging Asian currencies to weaken. Indonesia's rupiah IDR= touched its lowest since October 2020, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= its lowest since March 2020, while the Thai baht THB=TH sank to its lowest since March 2017.

Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds jumped to a near one-month high of 7.411% in Indonesia ID10YT=RR and rose 16 bps to 3.2% in Thailand TH10YT=RR.

"Pre (U.S.) CPI, the hope was that bond volatility was settling, but a colossal re-pricing since Friday's print suggests the market has kicked that idea into touch," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The Fed's rhetoric on Wednesday, particularly around the pace and scale of further tightening, is also likely to inform future policy at regional central banks.

While some may wait and take stock after hiking rates recently, others like the Bank of Thailand (BoT), which has so far left rates at a record low, may be spurred into definitive moves.

The BoT governor has already hinted at imminent action, saying on Monday that delaying rate hikes for too long would not be good for the country as inflation continues to climb.

Equities in Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE bucked the broader trend and avoided a pummelling, however, with shares in Kuala Lumpur set to snap an eight-day losing run.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's Nikkei .N225 falls 2%, Chinese shares .SSEC down 1.6%.

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Monde Nissin MONDE.PS down 4.25%, International Container Terminal Services down 2.45%, AC Energy ACEN.PS down 2.4%.

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Trimitra Propertindo LAND.JK up 20.6%, Trisula International TRIS.JK up 10.58%, Alumindo Light Metal Industry ALMI.JK up​ 10.27%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-14.46

.N225

-2.00

-8.14

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

-5.71

.SSEC

-1.60

-11.98

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-4.73

.NSEI

0.00

-9.10

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.39

-3.29

.JKSE

0.49

6.81

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.83

.KLSE

0.50

-6.09

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-4.33

.PSI

-0.70

-9.84

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.56

-7.93

.KS11

-1.31

-16.99

Singapore

SGD=

+0.17

-3.13

.STI

-0.85

-0.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-6.96

.TWII

-0.77

-12.47

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-4.46

.SETI

0.19

-3.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

