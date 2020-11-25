EMERGING MARKETS-Most stocks, currencies pull back from rally as investors lock in gains

By Shruti Sonal

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities and currencies pared gains on Wednesday as investors pulled back from a rally driven by COVID-19 vaccine progress and the global weakness of the dollar.

Higher-yielding currencies have gained strongly against the greenback since Joe Biden was judged to have won the U.S. presidency, spurring action from a number of major central banks to stem gains that hurt competitiveness and growth.

Last week, central banks of the Philippines and Indonesia delivered surprise rate cuts, while Thailand's central bank has raised concerns over the speedy rise of the baht.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Philippine peso PHP=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= trimmed gains on Wednesday to trade flat. The Thai baht THB=TH edged 0.1% lower.

"Asian currencies are running into key technical and psychological resistance levels following strong gains over recent weeks," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

"There is likely to be some pause for breath before currencies extend gains," Kotecha said.

Stocks across the region have also been gaining in step with Wall Street and other major markets, driven by expectations of more U.S. fiscal stimulus and results suggesting working COVID-19 vaccines may help the world economy recover next year.

That rally, however, was running out of steam across markets, and Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE both reversed course to trade in the red by 0657 GMT, while Thai shares .SETI pulled back from steep gains to trade 0.4% higher.

"The rally has been a bit overstretched and what we're seeing now is a pullback," said Joel Ng, a Singapore-based analyst at KGI Securities.

The Philippine bourse .PSI declined 1.5% after the country reported a budget deficit of 61.4 billion pesos ($1.28 billion) for October, raising concerns about its road to recovery.

With government spending likely negative in the last three months of 2020, fourth-quarter GDP will likely post a more severe downturn from the 11.5% contraction in the third quarter, analysts at ING warned.

Bucking the trend, Malaysian equities .KLSE held on to a near 1% climb, with financials leading the gains.

A rise in Malaysian palm oil futures after consecutive sessions of sharp losses also lifted index heavyweights such as Sime Darby SIME.KL and Genting Bhd GENT.KL.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0741 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

+4.00

.N225

0.50

11.16

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.20

+5.82

.SSEC

-1.19

10.24

India

INR=IN

+0.06

-3.49

.NSEI

-0.32

6.94

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.91

.JKSE

-0.44

-9.90

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

+0.05

.KLSE

1.03

0.37

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

+5.29

.PSI

-1.51

-10.41

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.34

+4.28

.KS11

-0.62

18.38

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

+0.15

.STI

-0.84

-11.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.14

+5.62

.TWII

-0.49

14.52

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-1.45

.SETI

0.32

-11.00

($1 = 48.1170 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

