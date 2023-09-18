EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latin American currencies up ahead of central bank policy decisions

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Monday as the dollar was subdued at the start of a week full of monetary policy decisions from major central banks, with the Brazilian real rising in the run-up to a local interest rate announcement.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.3% by 1442 GMT, extending gains to a sixth straight session- its longest winning streak since early April.

The index logged its biggest weekly gain in more than five months on Friday, with signs of stabilization in China's economy supporting the currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries and as strong economic data, particularly from Brazil, further boosted sentiment.

"We've got inflation coming down and economic growth stabilizing," said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

"We're in a rate-cutting cycle, that's often not great for currencies, but just the backdrop of a more solid economic picture could be good news there.

A flurry of central bank decisions are due this week. The main event will be the release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement and quarterly economic projections on Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The Bank of England and Bank of Japan are also expected to deliver interest rate decisions this week.

Among Latin American countries, Brazil's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 12.75% this week.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY rose 0.4% against the dollar, clinging to more than two-week highs.

Private sector economists in Brazil expect the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.89% this year, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday, up from the 2.64% forecast a week ago.

The Colombian peso COP= advanced 0.6%, with the currency of the oil exporting nation likely supported by higher crude prices. Brent crude was nearing $95 a barrel. O/R

The Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Peru's annual inflation could ease to 5.2% in September, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said in a press conference on Monday.

Bucking the trend, the Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.3% against the dollar, after outpacing its regional peers last week.

Latin American stock indexes were mixed, with gains in energy shares keeping Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP index afloat, while bourses in Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP edged lower.

Markets in Chile were closed for a public holiday.

Argentina's economy is expected to grow 2.7% in 2024 after contracting 2.5% this year, according to a budget proposal sent by the country's economy ministry to Congress late on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.51

-0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2402.62

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119065.50

0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

51293.49

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

570521.71

0.53

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8469

0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1328

-0.40

Colombia peso COP=

3904.95

0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7082

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

0.69

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

