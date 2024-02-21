EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latin American currencies hold ground ahead of Fed meeting minutes

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies traded in a tight range on Wednesday, as investors held back from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting in a bid to gauge the timeline of interest rate cuts.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat ahead of the release of the Fed meeting minutes, as global markets re-assess the timing of interest rate cuts following stubbornly-high inflation data in the United States last week.

"One storyline so far this year is that the economy is still performing better than people expected, and for now, it looks like rate cuts will not be as soon or plentiful as people would have thought at the start of the year," Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth said.

The Brazilian real BRL= was flat at 4.928 per dollar after rising for the last three sessions.

Brazil central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, said that Brazil has service inflation still at a level "slightly above" the ideal, assessing that monetary authority does not have the components necessary to conclude what the pace of the indicator's "last mile" will be on the path to convergence.

A broader gauge of EM stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.1%, as shares in Brazil .BVSP and Mexico .MXX were mostly flat, while Chilean shares .SPIPSA lost 0.8%.

Brazilian motor maker WEGWEGE3.SA rose 5.9% after beating fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Mexico's peso MXN= also held steady at 17.0511 per dollar after data showed Mexican retail sales fell 0.9% in December from November.

The Chilean peso CLP= lagged regional peers, down 0.7% against the greenback after rising for the last two sessions.

Peru's sol PEN= also shed 0.7%, on track to snap a four-day winning streak, while the Colombian peso COP= held steady at 3925.27 per dollar.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 0.3% after the country's National Treasury said the government will draw down $8 billion over the next three years from contingency reserves held at the central bank to limit rising debt.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Peace talks with Colombia government in crisis, ELN rebels say

** World Bank warns emerging economies need to grow 'much faster' to repay debt

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.48

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2577.55

-0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129910.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

57234.03

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6300.12

-0.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1063143.82

0.324

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1259.37

1.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9251

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0515

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

968.2

-0.68

Colombia peso COP=

3925.27

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7931

-0.59

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

837.8000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1095

1.83

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Ros Russell)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.