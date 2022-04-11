EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks, FX rise; Mexico's peso in the lead

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

April 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies outside Asia gave up early sluggishness to firm as the dollar moved slightly away from two-year highs, with crude exporters Colombia and Mexico's pesos gaining despite a 4% tumble in oil prices.

The Latin American currencies COP=, MXN= rose 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, while Turkey's lira TRY= and South Africa's rand ZAR= were also well in the black, cutting some losses for the broader emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS. FRX/O/R

World's biggest copper producers Chile and Peru, however, saw their currencies CLP=, PEN= weaken as prices of the red metal slipped. MET/L

"Latam's growth outlook is challenging this year: In the near-term, the high commodity prices story will prevail, but the hawkish Fed minutes prompted some correction. ... The Fed will be a key driver for Latam currencies in the coming months," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Latam's currencies index .MILA00000CUS, up 1.2% on the day, snapped a five-week rally last week after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes highlighted the need for more rate hikes through the year.

"(Mexican central bank) Banxico will likely hike nearly in tandem with the Fed, trying to shield the peso somewhat, and strong U.S. growth will benefit Mexico in the near term," Ferrarezi added.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday celebrated a landslide victory in a referendum on his leadership which he himself called, and accused the electoral authorities of trying to undermine the vote amid very low turnout.

Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country as well as policy normalization in the United States to see if it marked a change of trend in Brazil's aggressive tightening cycle, which was seen ending soon.

Brazil's real BRBY edged 0.2% higher in choppy trade.

Investors now look to first-quarter earnings, with major U.S. banks set to kick them off this week. A policy decision by the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data for March are also due this week.

Elsewhere, after a strong day for Pakistan markets following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a more Western-friendly politician, as the country's new premier.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell in Moscow trading, last at 79.1 after the central bank lifted some capital controls. RU/RUB

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF also fell, while those in Latam .MILA00000PUS gained 0.5% to pop a four-day losing run.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1715 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1112.91

-1.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2643.44

0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117270.94

-0.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

54516.89

-0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4897.71

-1.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90975.47

-1.212

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1624.76

-0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6824

0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9073

0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

815.9

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3733.82

0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.714

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

112.5800

-0.37

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

192

2.34

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

