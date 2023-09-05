EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks, FX decline on China woes; Chile policy decision eyed

By Ankika Biswas

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks of most resource-rich Latin American countries fell against a strong dollar on Tuesday as recurring concerns over China's economic outlook dented risk appetite, while traders awaited Chile's interest rate decision.

Latest data revealed top metals and oil consumer China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, in another sign of persistent weak demand in the world's second largest economy.

The MSCI Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS shed over 1% each, hitting a two-week low.

Chile's peso CLP=CL led the decline among its Latam peers, with a 1.3% drop.

Traders braced for a likely 75-basis-point rate cut later in the day, as per a recent central bank poll, after having kicked off a policy easing cycle in Latam in July.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect a 75-bps trim, while Citi analysts anticipate a 100-bps cut.

Further, weak copper prices also bruised top producers Chile's peso and Peru's sol PEN=PE, down 0.7%.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY lost 0.9%, touching a two-week low.

Data showed a steeper-than-expected slip in Brazil's industrial production in July, providing an initial sign the sector may cap economic growth in third quarter.

Goldman Sachs analysts see the lagged impact from tighter financial conditions and decreasing marginal returns from the "post-pandemic" normalization of activity, among others, to exert more pain on the industrial sector.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the economy will grow "despite the central bank," once again criticizing the independent monetary authority for its high interest rates. Before kicking off a policy easing, the central bank had held rates at a six-year high for nearly a year to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, Brazil's federal lawmakers suggested several measures to boost accountability in the financial market, a report showed on Monday, after retailer Americanas this year revealed a multi-billion-dollar fraud.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 and Colombian peso COP= also lost 0.9% and 0.7%, in line with their peers, even though crude oil prices spiked over 1%.

Colombia's government and industry associations called on the central bank to lower interest rates on Monday and urged business leaders to resume investment decisions to shore up the economy.

Elsewhere, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said in a Reuters interview that if he decides not to continue for a second term, the next governor needs to be independent and exude confidence to financial markets, while also not ruling out more rate hikes should inflation pressures re-emerge.

Meanwhile, Citi said it was taking profits on its short shekel ILS= basket versus the euro and dollar, citing optimism over a compromise in the government's judicial overhaul plan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.50

-1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2350.35

-1.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117047.54

-0.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

53031.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5978.18

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1076.08

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9792

-0.92

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3186

-0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

870.2

-1.30

Colombia peso COP=

4079.79

-0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7063

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

0.69

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

