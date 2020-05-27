EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX weaken; stocks climb on recovery hopes

By Susan Mathew

May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real extended gains for a sixth session on Wednesday while other Latin American currencies weakened as worries about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions dented risk appetite.

Latam stocks, meanwhile, joined a rally in world stocks on hopes of an economic recovery as countries reopened businesses following pandemic-driven lockdowns.

Regionally, Mexico's auto industry picked up pace, with Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and BMW AG BMWG.DE joining peers in gradually dusting off operations. .N

Mexican shares .MXX extended gains to a fourth session, while Brazil's index .BVSP jumped 1.4%. MSCI's index of Latam shares .MILA00000PUS hit a 10-week high and was up 1.6%.

"The stock market is pricing in a faster than expected economic recovery," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist of Delos Capital Advisors, but he warned of more violatility as economic activity picks up.

But, investors kept a close eye for new U.S. action against China after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would respond strongly this week against Beijing's move to impose a proposed security law on Hong Kong. Any escalation would hammer a global economy already on track for a deep recession.

Analysts have been expecting commodity prices to pick up in the second half of the year, which could see regional markets outperform by year-end. But as China is a major destination for Latam's commodity exports, further sanctions or tariffs could derail the trajectory.

As oil prices fell, Mexico's peso MXN= was knocked off 10-week highs, while the Colombian peso COP= came off highs since early March. Falling copper prices CMCU3 saw Chile's currency CLP= fall 1.2%. O/RMET/L

Brazil's real BRBY jumped 1%, extending gains after the country posted a record current account surplus in April on Tuesday.

"We believe the current account deficit will keep shrinking, amounting to around $7 billion this year, i.e., 0.5% of GDP," said Citigroup EM FX strategists in a note.

The currency has gained about 7.8% over the last six sessions, reducing yearly losses to about 24%, although political uncertainty remained with the health crisis worsening.

Economy Ministry officials said Brazil's government is moving closer to getting emergency financial support via credit guarantees to small-, medium- and micro-sized businesses to help them tide over the pandemic-driven slump in economic activity.

Argentina's peso ARS= fell to new lows after Fitch and S&P downgraded ratings as the country defaulted for the ninth time last week. But hopes remained that a restructuring deal could be reached soon.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

925.32

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1796.54

1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

86693.45

1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

36333.37

0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3743.92

0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40826.32

-0.57

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1076.38

0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2954

1.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3530

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.2

-1.31

Colombia peso COP=

3742.15

-0.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4477

-0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.3500

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

