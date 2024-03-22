EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX weaken on dollar strength, Russia keeps rates steady

By Ankika Biswas

March 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dropped against a firm dollar on Friday, with investors awaiting Colombia's rate decision at the end of a week marked by rate cuts from regional peers, while Russia held rates, drawing limited reaction from the rouble.

The MSCI index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 0.1%, on track to log its weakest weekly performance in four, with the dollar headed for second weekly gain. That comes in the face of Japan's historic rate hike and Switzerland's surprise rate cut highlighting the gap between the Federal Reserve and others in interest rate settings.

Brazil's real BRL=, Chile's peso CLP=CL, Peru's sol PEN=PE fell between 0.1%-0.4% against the greenback.

The stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS also fell 0.3%, but was set for a weekly gain.

After a raft of policy decisions across developed and emerging markets throughout the week, Russia held rates steady at 16%, warning inflationary pressure remained high and tight monetary conditions would be maintained for a long time to try to return inflation to the 4% target.

The roubleRUBUTSTN=MCX weakened towards the 93-per-dollar mark, struggling to latch on to support from high oil prices and favorable month-end taxes.

"We still think inflation will end the year above target due to rapid economic growth and loose fiscal policy, but it's looking more likely that the central bank might start an easing cycle in the third quarter once inflation has clearly reached a peak," said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist, Capital Economics.

All eyes will be on Colombia's monetary policy decision during the day. A Reuters poll reflected expectations of a 50-basis-point cut, double the December and January cuts. Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.1%, while stocks .COLCAP dropped 0.2%.

"While risks are skewed in direction of a stronger cut supported by downbeat 2023 GDP figures, Banrep would rather err on the side of caution," Citigroup analysts wrote.

This comes on the heels of Mexico's first rate cut, of 25 bps, since 2021 and Brazil's 50-bps rate cut this week.

Meanwhile, data showed Mexico's consumer prices rose alongside expectations in the first half of March, while core inflation beat estimates, reinforcing bets of slow-paced upcoming rate cuts. Bucking the trend, Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.3%.

Another data set showed the country's economy shrank 0.6% in January from December and expanded 2% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Argentina's dollar-denominated international bonds continued to rally, with the 2030 paper 040114HS2= posting its highest-ever closing price on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1039.08

-0.88

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2520.40

-0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127629.47

-0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

56579.70

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6518.14

0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1319.19

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9846

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.6938

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

976.2

-0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3909.87

-0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6789

-0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

854.5000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1010

1.98

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

