EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX weaken; Mexican peso cheers slower rate cut signs

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed for the fourth straight session on Friday on signs that the pace of further monetary policy easing could slow, while other major Latin American currencies declined after economic data from China and the United States disappointed.

Figures showing China's retail sales unexpectedly slipped in July were followed by the same metric in the United States rising less than expected. Risk appetite dwindled on the prospect of a delayed economic rebound, with China being one of Latam's biggest trading partners.MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 1.2% against a weaker dollar even as a central bank indicator showed economic activity in Brazil expanded at a record pace in June, and as Goldman Sachs revised up its 2020 outlook for the country's economy to a contraction of 5% from the prior 7.5%. FRX/

The Chilean CLP= and Colombian COP= pesos fell and posted weekly declines, with oil exporter Colombia's peso marking its fifth straight week in the red as demand for crude remained lackluster. O/R

Data showed Colombia's economy shrank 15.7% in the second quarter, slightly less than a historic 16% expected by analysts.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1%. The fact that Thursday's decision by Mexico's central bank to cut the country's key interest rate was not unanimous was seen as a sign that the pace of future cuts could slow.

But "with the economy already in recession last year and with rates so high relative to most of Mexico's peers, there is room to cut without it leading to a currency crash," said analysts at Rabobank.

The currency outperformed regional peers for the week, up 1.7%. A central bank member on Friday said Mexico's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is more likely to be U-shaped.

Investors now await the outcome of a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials over the weekend about their Phase 1 trade deal amid deteriorating relations between the world's two largest economies.

Among stocks, Argentina's Merval .MERV slipped 2.4%. The country might delay its formal $65 billion bond restructuring offer beyond Aug. 24, a source told Reuters.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX surged 9.4% after the troubled Mexican carrier said it had lined up $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing with Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N.

In Brazil, cosmetics maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA topped the main index after it said quarterly e-commerce sales surged and that it will relaunch the Avon brand in the third quarter "with a new business model."

Meat packer JBS SA JBSS3.SA jumped 5.2%. The company put plans for a U.S. listing back on its agenda but said it will not happen this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1924 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1091.66

-0.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2001.52

-0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101038.80

0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

38908.64

0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4013.62

0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48418.87

-2.434

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1148.92

-0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4316

-1.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.9931

0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.1

-0.70

Colombia peso COP=

3791.25

-0.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5707

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.1500

-0.05

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

