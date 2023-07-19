EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX subdued as dollar pops; upcoming protests dent Peru's sol

By Ankika Biswas

July 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were subdued as the dollar regained some lost ground on Wednesday, while Peru's sol remained under pressure ahead of upcoming anti-government protests this week.

Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.4%, down for three days, as security measures were reinforced in the capital city of Lima, with metal bars in front of the main public buildings. This comes after new protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of the Congress.

Residents of Peru's key mining areas are also expected to support protests due to kick off this week. The currency was also dented by lower copper prices.

"There is little reason to believe this (round of protests) is the last given the depth of popular dissatisfaction with perceived corruption in all parts of the political class, unresolved local community grievances against the environmental damage wrought by mining operations, the absence of an electoral mandate for President Dina Boluarte and the extremely fragmented Congress," Tellimer analysts noted.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.1% lower, with the U.S. dollar =USD bounced against a sliding pound GBP= after UK inflation cooled more than economists expected in June. FRX/

Traders awaited May retail sales data out of Mexico on Thursday. The peso MXN= was down 0.2%.

However, tracking higher crude oil prices, top exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.7%, set for its best six-day winning streak in six weeks.

The currency has held below the 4,000-per-dollar mark for the third straight session.

Data showed Colombia's economic activity expanded 0.65% year-on-year in May, recovering from the contraction from previous month.

Citi analysts expect upcoming prints to continue showing deceleration in short term, while retaining their call for 2023 growth at 1.5%.

Brazil's real BRBYBRL= gained 0.2%, after falling for two straight days.

Reuters reported Brazil's government is considering changes to taxation of closed-end funds and shareholder payouts in order to shore up revenue in next year's budget.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva will send the European Union a counter-proposal on the long-delayed trade deal with the South American bloc Mercosur in the coming two or three weeks.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.4%.

Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA received a from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinsky to buy part of GPA's stake in its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito IMI.CN. Shares of GPA slid 5.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1018.99

-0.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2474.43

-0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117772.55

-0.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

54072.22

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6274.49

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

456402.09

-0.105

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1177.69

0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7978

0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7717

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.2

0.28

Colombia peso COP=

3969.37

0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5721

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

268.2500

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

515

0.97

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.