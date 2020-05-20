EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX, stocks rally on hopes of strong recovery

By Susan Mathew

May 20 (Reuters) - A rally in commodity prices lifted Latin American stocks and currencies on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso MXN= hitting a five-week high, as markets looked to a strong post-pandemic recovery.

In line with a rally on Wall Street, most regional bourses traded between 0.% and 1.7% higher, although Mexican stocks .MXX extended losses after posting their worst session in almost two months on Tuesday as new rules for the electricity sector increased tensions between the private sector and government. .NMKTS/GLOB

"The stock market is seeing the first and second quarters of 2021 as having very good results. Meaning the bounce back," said Robert Lutts, president and chief investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

"We're going to be past a lot of the troubles with COVID-19 by then and economies are going to be much more open, and we're going to a see a hidden benefit from this whole crisis: Companies are going to be much more efficient."

Brazilian airline Azul AZUL.N shot up almost 16% on plans to increase daily flights by 46% in June compared with May. Other major gainers were oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA and iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA.

Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar despite a surging number of new COVID-19 cases in the region's largest economy, Brazil, where the political picture became cloudier after yet another resignation from President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

Culture Secretary Regina Duarte resigned after roughly two months in the post, citing personal reasons. This followed resignations by the justice minister, as well as the newly appointed health minister following his predecessor's ouster in April.

Against a weaker dollar, Brazil's real BRBY rallied 1.5%. As oil prices surged, Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1.7%, while Colombia's currency COP= hit a 10-week high. Higher copper prices propelled Chile's peso CLP= to its highest in 11 weeks. O/R

But given the bleak near-term future, demand for real assets like gold could keep currencies on the back foot, said Lutts.GOL/

Recent economic data from the region has been dismal as lockdowns hit economic activity. Analysts increasingly revise expectations lower.

"(Brazil) Activity data are likely to post new record declines in April," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

"Some sectors may not begin to recover before early 2021, especially as demand remains subdued amid rising unemployment. This, coupled with mounting political uncertainty, will further hinder any rebound in consumer and business sentiment."

In Argentina, there is a "big chance" for negotiations with creditors to extend beyond a May 22 deadline, Finance Minister Martin Guzman said, assuring "constructive" dialogue between parties.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

934.23

0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1643.68

2.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

82152.42

1.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

35613.80

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3751.94

0.59

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39964.25

1.461

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1066.86

-0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6720

1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.2760

1.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

807

1.34

Colombia peso COP=

3799.48

0.86

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4047

0.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.9900

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.