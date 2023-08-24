EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX slip as dollar pops; Chile's peso hits 3-week high

By Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Currencies of most major Latin American markets came under pressure from a strong dollar on Thursday with traders looking forward to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while the Chilean peso touched a three-week high.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY and Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively, as the dollar rose across the board, supported by strong U.S. labor market data, with all eyes on any clues from Powell on U.S. interest rates on Friday.

Bertrand Delgado-Calderon, director of Latin American markets at Societe Generale, said a likely rate hike pause by the Fed could weigh on U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar and support Latam currencies, which are also backed by attractive valuations.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 also reversed its early gains to slip 0.1%.

Data showed Mexico's headline inflation slowed in early August for the seventh consecutive two-week period, meeting expectations.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Mexico's August meeting minutes showed that the governing board finds it necessary to keep interest rates at 11.25% for an extended period in order to lower inflation to its target.

"If the disinflation process seen in the mid-August data continues, it could give the Banxico some room to start slowing down either this year end or early next year, but we also have to keep in mind how the economy performs," Delgado-Calderon added.

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP=CL jumped 1.6%, touching a three-week high of 842 per dollar. The currency has lagged its major Latam peers with a muted performance so far this year.

The MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS came off the day's high, and was last up 0.2%.

Argentina's peso ARSB= edged up to 715 per dollar in popular black markets, while stocks .MERV slipped 0.7%.

Argentina stocks offer investors a "safeguard of value," the head of the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Adelmo Gabbi, said, amid an economic crisis, in which the South American country is grappling with 113% inflation and a sliding peso.

Conservative presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich said she would oppose Argentina joining BRICS, after the bloc announced a formal invitation on Thursday to the South American country, contrasting with President Alberto Fernandez.

In a drive to forge BRICS into a viable counterweight to the West, Argentina, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join the bloc.

Meanwhile, Colombia's banks have called on the central bank to tackle liquidity issues amid lower-than-expected government spending and compliance with international regulatory framework Basel III, which strengthens bank risk management.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.63

1.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2406.64

-0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117158.89

-0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

53119.86

-0.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6080.35

-1.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

610934.30

-0.742

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1104.26

0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8701

-0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7986

-0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

842.7

1.57

Colombia peso COP=

4097.5

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.68

0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

2.80

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

