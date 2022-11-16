EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX slide as commodity prices weigh; Central European currencies outperform

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most commodity-linked Latin American currencies fell against the dollar on Wednesday as oil and copper prices slid on concerns about Chinese demand, although central European units outperformedon easing tensions over missile hit in Poland.

Brazil's real BRBY was volatile, last down 1.5%.

Citi strategists await Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fiscal easing plan, which local reports say could be revealed later in the day. The market will focus on the size of the waiver of the spending cap, the duration and the funding.

Leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Brazilian finance minister, three sources said, although they added no decision has yet been made.

A Haddad appointment would likely be seen by investors as the latest sign that Lula appears to be elevating leftist allies over centrists in formulating his government-in-waiting's economic policy.

The space for applying "unorthodox policies" in Brazil is limited and the market will punish unusual economic experiments, the chief economist of Swiss bank UBS, Paul Donovan, said in an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on Wednesday.

Currencies of copper exporter Chile CLP= and oil exporter Colombia COP=dipped 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

Colombia's leftist government is considering how to change the distribution of royalties from extractive projects to more quickly benefit communities, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.

The Mexican peso MXN= firmed around 0.3% and has gained 6% so far this year, outperforming its regional peers.

"(For 2023) we prefer the Mexican peso to Brazilian real exposure, given that the real trades on nearly twice the volatility as the peso," Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said in a note.

"Mexico also looks much better placed in terms of debt, and its higher sovereign rating should provide some protection in the face of deteriorating external conditions."

Meanwhile, Poland's zloty EURPLN= rallied 0.9%, recovering almost all its losses over the last two sessions, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.5% against a stronger euro EUR=. CEE/

Fears of war spillover across the border eased after Poland and military alliance NATO said a missile that crashed inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike.

The mood on Wall Street soured over a bleak sales outlook from TargetTGT.N, giving most Latin American stocks their cue. Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP led declines, down 2.7%.

Argentina's currency ARS= slipped again. Ratings agency Moody's said Argentina's rising central bank debt poses a risk to the country's monetary stability.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies by 1957 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 951.86 -0.91 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2192.11 -2.43 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 110125.54 -2.68 Mexico IPC .MXX 51623.79 -0.06 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5230.45 -0.17 Argentina MerVal .MERV 153895.40 -0.814 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1279.82 -0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3808 -1.48 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.3105 0.23 Chile peso CLP=CL 910.9 -2.77 Colombia peso COP= 4936 -1.88 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.835 -0.62 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 162.4500 -0.20 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 304 -0.66 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Nick Zieminski) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

