EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX rally as dollar erase gains made on hawkish Powell

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rallied on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, while stocks in the region fell sharply on fresh doubts of how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant.

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Colombia COP= and Chile CLP= firmed between 1% and 1.9% as the dollar gave back gains made after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Powell said inflation no longer seemed transitory and said bond purchases may be tapered sooner. FRX/

"Right now there were some expectations that we'd hear a more dovish Federal Reserve, but we're not, we're hearing a more hawkish Fed, but not that hawkish to the extent that people are betting that they'll raise rates sooner next year," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Mexico's peso looked to post its best session in five months, while Colombia's peso snapped a six-day losing streak and pulled away from 19-month lows.

But on the month, Mexico peso lost about 4% as slowing economic growth and rising inflation amid fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus weighed.

Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said that it slightly raised its predicted copper price for this year to $4.23 per pound, supported by a rally in the metal this year.

Meanwhile, the Colombian, Chilean and Peruvian stock exchanges have approved a merger into a regional holding company, creating Latam's second biggest bourse. The integration will increase the number of debt issuers, attract international participation, increase regional investment in pension funds and up the volume of derivatives.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.7%. Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) will not grow 4.5% or 5% in 2022 due to high inflation.

Stocks in Latin America came under pressure after warnings from U.S. drugmakers Moderna MRNA.O and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O that their COVID-19 vaccines and antibody cocktails could be less effective against the new coronavirus variant.

"The emergence of a new, heavily mutated, COVID-19 variant has thrown markets into a tailspin. While the news flow around omicron will dominate market psychology in the very near-term, we think the bar to drive a truly nefarious outcome in risk markets and macro is very high," wrote Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in a client note.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP dropped 2.2%, while Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA dropped as much as 3.5% before recovering some ground.

Shares in Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding ANIM3.SA surged 22% after announcing a deal to sell a stake of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to DNA Capital.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1213.67

-0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2024.65

-0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100572.31

-2.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

49528.11

-0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4483.83

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

78159.96

-1.182

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1356.35

0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6474

-0.65

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.4270

1.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

829.4

1.81

Colombia peso COP=

3992.2

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.056

-0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.9300

0.01

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Nick Zieminski)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.