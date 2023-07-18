EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX muted as dollar rebounds, Colombian peso holds ground

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A

July 18 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resource-rich Latin American countries edged lower as the dollar rebounded on Tuesday, while higher crude oil prices helped Colombia's peso hold a one-year high.

Top crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= added 0.3%, among few gainers, by afternoon trading, while Chile's peso CLP= gaining 0.5%. O/R

Rising for the fifth session, the Colombian peso defended its more than one-year high and broke below 4,000 per dollar, emerging as the best Latam performer this year.

"In the case of the Colombia peso, the nominal policy rate is at 13.25%, which is still lower as compared with the Brazilian policy rate, which is at 13.75%," said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"So the rate differential in Colombia is attractive as in the case of Brazil."

Favoring emerging markets over developed ones despite a China restart sputter, BlackRock analysts noted: "Peaking DM (developed markets) policy rates should support EM currencies, bolstering EM local debt for now."

Following another bleak economic reading from China on Monday, Beijing's top economic planner pledged that it would roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption without delay as consumers' purchasing power remained weak.

Resource-rich Latam economies rely heavily on China for demand for their commodities and agricultural products among others.

The dollar =USD rebounded after touching a 15-month low as core U.S. retail sales saw strong gains in June, as investors wait on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

Copper producer Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.6% as anti-government protests were expected to begin this week.

Key mining areas in Peru are planning to support the new round of protests, while President Dina Boluarte said they were "a threat to democracy and the rule of law."

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government would no longer rely on an income tax reform to aid next year's budget, and noted the reform would be submitted to Congress later than previously indicated.

Brazil's real, however BRBYBRL=, was flat after marginal gains in the session.

Data showed Argentina's economic activity fell 5.5% in May from a year earlier, much below the expected by a Refinitiv poll of 3.2% decrease.

The Argentine peso ARSB= was up nearly 1% in black-market trading.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said a delegation from Argentina's Economy Ministry traveled to Washington to finalize details on the goals and disbursements involved in a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.7%, led by Chilean equities.

Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis

