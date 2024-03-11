EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX listless ahead of US CPI data; Chile, Peru top decliners

By Ankika Biswas

March 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were largely muted against the dollar on Monday as investors awaited U.S. consumer inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path, while Chile's peso led losses tracking weak copper prices.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.1% by 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), after hitting a near two-month high on Friday, with the dollar gaining some ground after its worst weekly showing against the euro this year as mixed data kept prospects of a June rate cut alive.

All eyes are on the U.S. CPI data on Tuesday ahead of the its central bank's March monetary policy decision next week.

Throughout the week, investors will also monitor a slew of other data including Brazil's inflation and retail sales, Argentina's CPI and a likely interest rate decision, Mexico's industrial output, Colombia's retail sales, and Peru's GDP.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's monthly inflation rate likely accelerated to a one-year high in February, from where it should begin to fall back again in coming months. The real BRL= was up 0.1% against the greenback.

"More recently, price concerns have begun to re-emerge, especially after January IPCA (inflation) surprised the market to the upside," said Bank of America analysts in a note.

"Though we continue to believe that inflation remains well behaved and these worries should not change the monetary authority's guidance, the breakdown of the latest prints - namely, core services - has drawn attention of analysts and the BCB (Brazil's central bank)."

Top copper producers Chile's peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN=PE fell 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, as prices of the red metal fell ahead of Chinese loan data.

Meanwhile, Argentina's government will launch a huge voluntary debt swap on Monday of peso and some dollar-linked instruments set to mature in 2024, a bid to push back repayments amid a major economic crisis hammering the South American country.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL opened 0.18% lower at 848.5 per dollar in interbank trading.

Among others, the Mexican peso MXN=D2 and the Colombian peso COP= were muted tracking weakness in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the MSCI index tracking Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.4% to a near seven-week low.

Petrobras PETR4.SA shares fell 2% on Monday. The Brazil government pushed the state-run oil major to reinvest cash set aside for dividends, after its board spiked an extra dividend that sent its shares plunging over 10% on Friday.

The drop in Petrobras, coupled with a near 3% drop in miner Vale VALE3.SA kept Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP at around the three-month low hit on Friday, last down 0.7%.

On Friday, Reuters reported Vale will retain Eduardo Bartolomeo as CEO through 2024.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1038.95

0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2481.00

-0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126215.00

-0.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

54994.54

0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6359.45

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1293.84

-0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9768

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8018

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

963.9

-0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3895.88

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6848

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

848.0000

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

975

1.03

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

