EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX inch up as dollar loses steam; poised for weekly gains

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Latin American currencies index reversed its early loss to eke out gains on Friday, as the dollar lost steam through the day's course, while traders assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message on the need for further rate hikes.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.2%, with the dollar giving up its early gains that came on the back of Powell's insistence to contain stubborn inflationary pressures at the much-awaited Jackson Hole Symposium.

Meanwhile, Brazil's real BRL=BRBY gained 0.3% against the greenback and was set for a 2% weekly gain.

Inflation in Brazil accelerated for the third fortnight in a row in early August, data showed, adding to hopes that the central bank is unlikely to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts.

Separately, Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre said that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce a cabinet reshuffle after coming back from an Africa trip, although the exact date of the move is yet to be determined.

Among other gainers, Mexican peso MXN=D2 gained 0.4%, while top copper producer Chile's peso CLP=CL edged up 0.1%, leading a regional advance for the week on rebound in prices of the red metal.

Chile continues to qualify for a flexible credit line arrangement for some $18.5 billion, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), due to its strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks.

Meanwhile, central bank data showed Mexico posted a current account surplus of $6.25 billion, equivalent to 1.4% of gross domestic product, during the second quarter after registering a deficit in the first three months of the year.

On the closely watched BRICS development, the expansion of the group of developing countries could provide a lifeline to capital-starved new entrants Iran and Argentina, but investors and analysts say a broader economic boon for the bloc's members is far from certain.

The Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS were down 0.2%, but off the day's low, but still on track for its first weekly gain after three weeks of losses.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.15

-1.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2397.39

-0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115912.85

-0.95

Mexico IPC .MXX

53338.31

0.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6041.93

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

622490.85

1.464

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1100.06

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8624

0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7456

0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

844.1

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

4124.65

-0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6903

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

720

0.69

