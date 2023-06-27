EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX higher on China boost, Brazil's real lags peers

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a weaker dollar on Tuesday amid demand optimism in major trading partner China, while Brazil's real lagged after its central bank raised the possibility of an interest rate cut at its next meeting.

China's Premier Li Qiang said the country's economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than in the first and was expected to reach the annual growth target of around 5%, easing worries around Beijing's uneven post-COVID-19 recovery.

Economies in Central and South America rely heavily on China as a consumer of exports such as industrial raw materials and agricultural products, among other things.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies gauge .MILA00000CUS inched 0.1% higher, with oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= up nearly 1% against a softening greenback =USD.

The Colombian peso in particular has outperformed its regional peers, rallying 7.7% so far this month, as investors cheered a likely delay in leftist President Gustavo Petro's proposed social reforms as he weathers a political scandal.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.6% against the dollar amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts.

Minutes from the Brazilian central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, signaled that a majority of its policymakers see a possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at its August meeting, provided that a more benign inflation scenario consolidates.

"The minutes' signaling, and overall tone were slightly more dovish than the post meeting policy statement," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economics research at Goldman Sachs said, noting that the Copom remains cautious and patient but a policy pivot is soon approaching.

Data showed annual inflation in Brazil slowed further in early June, hitting its lowest in nearly three years.

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened 1% against the dollar in black market trading, while the Merval index .MERV retreated slightly from a record high, dipping 0.3% amid optimism about economy minister Sergio Massa running as the ruling party's candidate for the next presidential elections.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds extended their rally on hopes the country could receive more financing from the International Monetary Fund in the days to come.

Zambia's international bondholders expect to strike a debt restructuring deal with the country "in the coming weeks" a leading member said, a move that would draw a line under the nation's near three-year stint in default.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.29

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2445.20

-0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117670.06

-0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

53501.98

0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5696.00

0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

433704.34

0.3

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1121.76

-1.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7911

-0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0594

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.9

0.76

Colombia peso COP=

4137.65

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6363

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

255.1500

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

1.02

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.