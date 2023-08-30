EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX gain on weaker dollar; Brazil's real underperforms

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most resource-rich Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as a weak dollar boosted risk appetite on hopes the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates, while higher commodity prices also provided support.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.4%, touching a near one-month high intraday, as the dollar =USD fell after data showed slower-than-expected growth for the U.S. economy in the second quarter and a smaller increase in August private job growth.

The Brazilian real BRL=, however, shed 0.3% against the dollar, on track for a near 3% monthly decline.

Data showed Brazil's July formal job creation met expectations, but represented a 36.6% year-on-year decline, while the IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices, fell 0.14% in August, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), compared to estimates of a 0.15% rise.

"While inflation is certainly going in the right direction, one softer job creation reading doesn't make a trend ... but we expect the second half of the year to be weaker for Brazil," said Nur Cristiani, head of Latam investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management.

"The real is much more linked to political uncertainty that we've had in the past few weeks, particularly some approvals needed to pass the 2024 budget this week."

Mexico's central bank raised its economic growth forecast to 3.0% for 2023 in its quarterly report, up from 2.3%, but maintained its warning that an economic slowdown was likely.

Meanwhile, Argentina is battling against triple-digit inflation, its highest in over three decades, that could climb to near 200% by year-end, stirring memories of hyperinflation in the late 1980s and other economic crises.

"This is like a movie one has already seen several times," said Roberto Gonzalez Blanco, a retired 80-year-old public accountant.

Mexico's credit rating could improve if nearshoring, a trend to move production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia, continues to boost its economy, the head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings said in an interview.

Elsewhere, Gabon's military coup sparked the steepest daily drop in its dollar bonds since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just weeks after the country carried out continental Africa's first debt for nature swap.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.84

0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2435.47

0.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117656.28

-0.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

54593.43

0.61

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6033.26

-0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

668031.99

-2.276

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.59

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8682

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7373

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

850.5

0.82

Colombia peso COP=

4088.1

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6831

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

730

2.74

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

