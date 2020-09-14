EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX gain against softer dollar; stocks track global equities higher

By Susan Mathew

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, while lower oil prices and forecasts for a higher debt to GDP ratio for Colombia saw its currency underperform other major emerging market peers.

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= was flat as demand concerns and Libyan supply weighed on oil prices. O/R

Colombia's public debt could climb the equivalent of 10% of gross domestic product this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's comptroller said on Friday, warning that this could affect efforts to reduce poverty and unemployment.

Most other currencies rose as the dollar slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday. A central bank meeting in Brazil and minutes of Chile's last rate meeting are also awaited this week.

Unprecedented stimulus measures adopted globally have helped most emerging market currencies recover fully from year-lows hit in March when the novel coronavirus disease began wreaking economic havoc around the world.

But scope for further policy accommodation by EM central banks may be dwindling, analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

"EM is running on fumes, suggesting downside risks exceed upside potential," they said.

"EM now sorely lacks a compelling impetus for investment, with growth drivers weak and yield compensation low... EM currencies are running on empty without capital inflows or a resounding macro narrative."

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.5%. Data showed economic activity continued to rebound in July, but at a much slower pace than expected.

On Wednesday, Brazil's central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate unchanged and adopt a neutral view, a Reuters poll showed.

The real remains one of the worst-performing EM currencies this year. Amid worries about Brazil's fiscal standing, Economy Mister Paulo Guedes on Monday said the government will break its spending cap rule at some point unless mandatory spending tied to inflation is de-indexed.

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP rose, in line with global equities, as AstraZeneca resuming the trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate lifted sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's index of Latin American shares .MILA00000PUS rose 1%.

Mexico's peso MXN= hit six-month highs, while Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.4%.

Peru's sol PEN= was flat after Congress approved a motion to start impeachment proceedings against Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra over leaked audio tapes and alleged ties to a singer involved in a fraud case.

"(The political uncertainty) will likely erode further business sentiment and investment prospects, which may have negative consequences in the much-needed economic recovery," said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J. Rojas.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1104.53

1.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1989.42

0.97

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99201.65

0.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

36737.41

1.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3744.23

0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1215.19

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3067

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.0826

0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

766.8

0.47

Colombia peso COP=

3704.15

-0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5658

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.1100

-0.27

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.