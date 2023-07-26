EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX firm as dollar weakens ahead of Fed rate verdict

By Ankika Biswas

July 26 (Reuters) - Currencies of most Latin American countries edged higher versus a weak dollar on Wednesday ahead of a widely-expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day, while a Fitch ratings upgrade gave an added boost to Brazil's real.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.1%, ahead of the Fed's decision with money markets having priced in a 25-basis-point hike in the benchmark U.S. rate.

Rate decisions out of Europe and Japan are also due this week.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY gained 0.3% after Fitch upgraded its credit rating to "BB" from "BB-" on better-than-expected macroeconomic and fiscal performance, providing the government with a welcome endorsement.

This was followed by finance ministry reaffirming its commitment to the president's ongoing reform agenda.

However, some analysts called for caution on the rating upgrade, which follows a S&P outlook revision to positive, noting it would not necessarily lead to Brazil receiving investment grade status in the near future.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday also raised its July forecasts for Brazil and Mexico.

Data showed Brazil's June current account performance disappointed expectations, while foreign direct investments in the country fell significantly short of projections.

Other Latam currencies including those of Chile CLP=, Mexico MXN= and Colombia CLP= gained between 0.2% and 0.3%, while Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.2% on lower copper prices.

Chile's central bank decision on Friday was also on the watch list, with traders expecting the country to kick off the policy-easing cycle in Latam.

Data on unemployment from Mexico and Chile were also due for release later this week.

Meanwhile, focus remained on Argentina, which is running out time to secure the next tranche of a $44-billion loan with the International Monetary Fund, which it could use to repay the fund older debt due in coming days.

The Argentine peso ARSB= was down 0.7% in black market trading.

On the equities front, telecommunications firm Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA gained 3.6% after its second-quarter net profit rose 50.3% year-on-year, while Grupo Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX shed 2.9% following a more than 95% slide in the broadcaster's quarterly net profit.

Elsewhere, Israel's Supreme Court said it would hear an appeal against a new law that curbs some of its own powers, pitting it against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government which is seeking an overhaul of the judicial system.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.89

-0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2553.56

0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121961.19

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

54219.68

0.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6398.68

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1172.33

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7357

0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8732

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.4

0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3959.57

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5993

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

272.2500

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

540

-0.74

Political pressures https://tmsnrt.rs/44WBCnM

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.