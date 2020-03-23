EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX fall but dented dollar caps losses

By Susan Mathew

March 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped to new lows on Monday, and Brazil's real also weakened amid worries over a deep global recession but the U.S. Federal Reserve's new aggressive credit boost dented the dollar, capping losses in regional currencies.

The new programs mean the Fed will lend against student loans, credit card loans, and U.S. government backed-loans to small businesses, and buy bonds of larger employers and make loans to them in what amounts to four years of bridge financing. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar hit session lows on the news, while Wall Street indexes jumped before opening in negative territory. FRX/.N

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 3.3%, and was heading back to lows not seen in since 2017. Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.5%, in what could be its third straight day of gains. The currency had firmed briefly after the Fed announcement.

Brazil's central bank on Monday said it will extend loans backed by corporate bonds to banks between March 23 and April 30, in a move to add liquidity to the financial system.

Broader emerging markets .MSCIEF, .MIEM00000CUS declined as investors worried about the extent of a global recession. As more and more countries go into lockdowns, drastic measures taken by central banks and governments may prove insufficient compared with the loss in economic activity.

Goldman Sachs said it expected global real gross domestic product to contract by about 1% in 2020, a sharper economic decline than in the year following the 2008 global financial crisis.

In line with a decline in oil prices, Mexico's peso MXN= weakened to 24.955 to the dollar, before cutting some losses.O/R

Mexico's central bank on Friday announced a 50 basis point cut - its biggest cut in six years - in an out-of-cycle move, and pledged support for the financial markets as part of more aggressive measures to cushion the economy from the coronavirus fallout.

"We welcome the central bank's announcements, as we think they will foster more orderly trading conditions in the local fixed income market, as well as in the currency market," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto J Rojas in a note.

"We also think that given the projected sharp drop in economic activity, the bank will continue to lower the overnight rate by at least another 200 bps to 4.5%, in the next six months."

Financial markets in Colombia and Argentina were closed for local holidays.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1444 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

760.11

-5.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1423.97

-4.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

64882.74

-3.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

33369.14

-2.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3040.04

-1.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0889

-1.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.7710

-1.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.4

0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.512

0.45

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

