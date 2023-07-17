EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX ease on weak China data, Colombian peso extends rally

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as a "risk-off" mood hit global markets after data showed a rebound in China's economic growth faltered in the second quarter, while Colombia's peso held at over one-year highs.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.3% to 4.80 per dollar after touching a two-week low in the previous session. The Chilean peso CLP= slid 0.5% to touch a three-month low.

Weighing on markets in resource-rich Latin America, prices of oil, copper and iron ore fell after data showed China's gross domestic product grew grew at a frail pace in the second quarter. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

China is a major destination for Chile's top produce copper and Brazil's main export commodity iron ore, among others.

"Different forms of stimulus are needed, but remain unlikely. ... China is likely headed for a slower growth path. For EM exporters, this means weaker export growth prospects, and more competition for scarce global demand," Jamie Fallon, economist at Tellimer Research.

The Colombian peso COP= erased early declines to rise 1%, for the fourth straight session. The currency is the best performer in Latam this year, while benefiting from a likely delay in leftist President Gustavo Petro's proposed social reforms.

A survey showed most Peruvians believe their economic situation has worsened under President Dina Boluarte's seven-month-old government, as protesters prepare to return to the streets.

The Mexican peso MXN=D3 was flat, steadying after falling nearly 1% earlier in the session as it held near an eight-year peak.

Although talks of rate cuts in Latam economies have intensified recently, bets on the U.S. rates peaking will likely lead to a favorable interest rates differential.

Stock markets in the region were mixed on Monday, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.4% and Mexico's IPC .MXX flat.

Economic activity in Brazil declined in May, a central bank index showed, signaling a non-linear trajectory for the country's growth, even as analysts have been consistently revising their forecasts upward for the year.

Argentina's interbank peso ARSB= strengthened 1.4% in black market trading and the Merval stock index .MERV jumped 4% as opposition parties took a lead in primary elections in the province of Santa Fe.

Argentina is likely to strike an agreement with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the month, Morgan Stanley's analysts said, adding that any move to dollarize the long-troubled economy would need substantial preparation.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alistair Bell)

