EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies weaken on underwhelming China data

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most major currencies in Latin America declined on Friday after disappointing economic data from China, while Mexico's peso continued its advance for the fourth straight session on signs that the pace of further monetary policy easing could slow.

Figures showed China's retail sales slipped in July, dashing expectations for a modest rise, as consumers were wary of the novel coronavirus, while the factory sector's recovery struggled to pick up pace.

Risk appetite dwindled among investors following the data as China remains one of Latin America's biggest export destinations for agricultural products and metals.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.5% against the dollar. A central bank indicator showed economic activity in Brazil expanded at a record pace in June, ending a torrid quarter on a more positive footing as the easing of social isolation and lockdown measures allowed businesses to open up and activity to recover.

The improving economic data and a sagging dollar put the currency of Latin America's biggest economy on course to rise for the week.

The Chilean CLP= and Colombian COP= pesos were pressured against the dollar, tracking weekly declines. Oil exporter Colombia's peso headed for its fifth straight weekly slump, falling 1.1% as demand for crude remained lackluster.

The Mexican peso MXN= was the only major unit to strengthen against the greenback, a day after the central bank cut borrowing costs to 4.5%, the lowest level in four years, but there were signs the pace of cuts could slow, with one board member favoring a smaller reduction.

The currency also outperformed Latin American peers for the week, rising 1.4%.

"With the economy already in recession last year and with rates so high relative to most of Mexico's peers, there is room to cut without it leading to a currency crash," said analysts at Rabobank.

The analysts also said that even if interest rates come down to 3.5%, the Mexican peso would still be the most attractive carry currency when adjusting for liquidity and volatility.

Investors are now awaiting a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials over the weekend about their Phase 1 trade deal amid deteriorating relations between the world's two largest economies.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1092.49

-0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2018.02

0.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101335.53

0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

38956.70

0.88

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4022.37

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49424.54

-0.408

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1146.97

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3920

-0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.0260

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

796

-0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3781.22

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5778

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.1500

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

128

3.91

