EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies weaken; Chilean peso at over 3-mth high

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

April 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened off lows, with falling oil prices knocking currencies of Colombia and Mexico.

Chile's peso CLP=, meanwhile, rose 0.5% to a more than three-month high. Copper prices retreated, but stayed near 10-year highs on optimism over recovering global demand. MET/L

World no. 2 copper exporter Peru's sol PEN=, however, gave up session gains to trade 0.6% lower as concerns about the presidential election remained.

It extended losses after posting its worst session in more than five months on Monday when the first opinion poll ahead of a presidential run-off election in June indicated a win for socialist candidate Pedro Castillo.

Stocks in Peru .SPBLPGPT sank 5% to touch their lowest since November.

As oil prices fell on demand worries, Colombia's peso COP= lost 0.5%. Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.7% after six straight days of gains which took it to three-month highs. Analysts say the currency has prime conditions for carry trades, along with EM peer South Africa's rand ZAR=. O/R

Sentiment towards emerging market assets, however has been improving, with major investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N going bullish on currencies and bonds, citing stability in U.S. yields. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, espoused a similar stance on Monday.

But, Latam markets have lagged their peers due to a damaging COVID-19 resurgence in the region.

Brazil's real BRBY erased the day's gains, falling 0.1%. Amid fiscal worries, the 2021 budget was sent to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval after an initial delay.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country has dulled its economic outlook, with the government ramping up spending to what has been perceived as unsustainable levels to offset the pandemic's economic impact.

"The gradual economic recovery continued in February, but the resurgence of the pandemic in March has reversed that trend," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

"Activity data for retail sales and the services sector showed some resiliency in February, but there is little doubt that this trend was reversed by the virus resurgence in March."

They also expect the Brazilian central bank to hike interest rates steeply in the first half of the year - a move which could support the real.

In line with global stocks, Latin American equities retreated, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS coming off a two-month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1344.90

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2392.59

-0.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119999.62

-0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

48517.68

0.93

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4925.06

-0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46800.75

-2.552

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1305.93

-0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5581

-0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9540

-0.71

Chile peso CLP=CL

696.8

0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3641.5

-0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6897

-0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.9700

-0.04

