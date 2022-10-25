EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies up as dollar falls; investors focus on Brazil vote

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday, led by a 2% jump in the Chilean peso, as the dollar fell after weak U.S. economic data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive in hiking interest rates.

Brazil's real, however, sagged on investor concerns that leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is heading for victory in an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent conservative President Jair Bolsonaro.

As the dollar slumpednearly 1%, Chile's peso CLP=climbed after losing nearly 6% over the last 10 sessions, while Colombia's peso COP=gained 0.3% to snap a seven-day losing streak which saw the currency give up 8.5%. FRX/

The Colombian central bank is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 11% on Friday, which is likely its penultimate increase in a cycle meant to counteract high inflation.

Oil exporter Mexican peso MXN= added 0.4%, tracking volatile crude prices. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY dipped 0.34%, after a 2.7% drop on Monday. A poll published on Monday showed Lula, a former Brazilian president who led Bolsonaro by about 5 percentage points in the first round of voting earlier this month, leading by 7 percentage points ahead of Sunday's vote.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank held the base rate unchangedat 13% and pledged to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

845.66

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2201.60

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115043.28

-0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

48605.46

1.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5163.96

1.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

142816.47

2.206

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1199.33

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3196

-0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8654

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

964.9

2.23

Colombia peso COP=

4963.45

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9877

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

155.0700

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

289

0.69

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)

