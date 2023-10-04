EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies subdued as traders weigh Fed rate path, stocks slide

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies were muted on Wednesday as concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path kept a lid on sentiment, though a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields from multi-year highs provided some support to markets.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat against a weaker dollar, but hovered close to a near-six month low, while the Colombian peso COP= advanced 0.2% despite falling oil prices.

Helping sentiment, the yield on longer dated U.S. Treasury notes eased from 16-year highs after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in private payrolls pointed to signs of a softening labor market.

"From here onwards, I would be more confident that the move over the next 12 months is for inflation to ease, for the U.S. rates to ease and that is a big relief factor for many markets," said Pablo Riveroll, head of Latam equities for Schroders.

"But until then, and for as long as we continue to see U.S. rates widening, that will keep Latam markets under pressure."

Latin American assets have taken a beating for the past two days from a jump in the US dollar as well as Treasury yields, as robust economic data fueled expectations of interest rates in the world's biggest economy staying higher for longer.

Meanwhile, many Latin American and emerging market countries have started cutting interest rates, taking the shine off the yield on regional currencies and bonds.

The move higher in US rates makes the setup for EM assets in the fourth quarter challenging, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note, pointing to narrowing rate differentials between emerging markets and the US.

The Brazilian real BRL= inched 0.1% higher against the dollar. The country's S&P global services composite PMI index fell to 49 in September from 50.6 in August, hinting at further softening in Latin America's largest economy following weak industrial output data on Tuesday.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= were flat against the greenback.

Latin American stocks .MILA0000PUS were at near six-month lows, last down 2.7%, with equities in Brazil .BVSP muted while Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP fell 0.4%.

A drop in crude prices due to demand fears and despite pledges by Saudi Arabia and Russia to continue crude output cuts hurt energy stocks, with shares of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.AS and Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN down 3.4% and 2% respectively.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.4% versus the euro after the National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% on Wednesday, in line with analysts' estimates.

