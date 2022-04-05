EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies, stocks fall on Russia sanctions concerns

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks edged lower on Tuesday, taking cues from broader emerging markets on concerns of another round of harsh Western sanctions on Russia.

Markets across the globe were pressured after the European Union's executive proposed new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on coal imports, with ally United States also preparing to ramp up its sanctions against Moscow.

The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move aimed at upping pressure on Moscow and eating into its holdings of dollars.

Russian stocks .IMOEX fell 3.6%, snapping a three-day winning streak, while the onshore rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX weakened 0.7% against the dollar.

The MSCI's gauge for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.5%, but hovered near two-year highs. Currencies in the region have widely outpaced their emerging market peers, led by higher commodity prices and central bank tightening.

"(Latin American) carry is high and central banks are likely to continue to hike," strategists at Citi wrote in a client note, highlighting that the region is also set to benefit from favorable terms of trade with the West.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.8% against the dollar, retreating from the 25-month high hit in the previous session. It led declines among major Central American and South American currencies.

Peru's sol PEN= shed 0.5% after President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital, Lima, in an attempt to restrict protests against rising fuel and fertilizer costs that have spread throughout the country.

The Mexican MXN=, Colombian COP= and Chilean CLP= currencies dropped between 0.2% and 0.5%.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.1%. Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP dipped 0.1% but most declines were staved by a 1.3% gain in state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

A newspaper report said Brazilian economic official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has emerged as the most likely choice to lead Petrobras, the state-run oil firm, after energy consultant Adriano Pires declined the government's nomination.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1158.08

-0.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2721.68

-1.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121190.41

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

55950.20

-0.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4969.59

-0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

93218.66

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1627.42

0.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6576

-1.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8905

-0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

781.9

-0.32

Colombia peso COP=

3711.12

-0.32

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.64

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.6900

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

196

2.04

