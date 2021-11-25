EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies slip; rate hike prospects buoy Brazil's real

By Susan Mathew

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies lagged emerging market peers on Thursday, with Mexico's peso hit by shrinking economic growth, while in Brazil, inflation near 20-year highs kept the currency from losses on speculation of large interest rate hikes.

After a 1% slide on Wednesday on central bank leadership uncertainty, Mexico's peso MXN= extended losses to a sixth straight session, down 0.5% to stay near eight-month lows.

Seasonally adjusted data on Thursday showed Mexico's economy shrank 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous three month period, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3% contraction.

This comes a day after figures showed annual inflation rose faster than expected to 7%, its highest in over a decade, adding pressure on the central bank to tighten policy more.

Volumes were expected to be low, with U.S. Treasury and stocks markets shut for Thanksgiving.

Brazil's real BRBY was flat, faring better than regional peers as expectations of a large rate hike next month increased after consumer prices rose slightly more than expected. Month-on-month, however, prices fell.

"With the headline rate still far above target and fiscal risks persisting, it looks more likely than not that (the central bank) will raise the Selic rate in a larger 175bp step (to 9.50%) when it meets next month," said William Jackson, chief EM economist with Capital Economics.

In October the central bank had hiked by 150 basis points, bring increases this year to 575 basis points.

Brazil also attracted $2.49 billion in foreign direct investment in October, below the $4 billion predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Stocks in Brazil were lifted by state oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, which rose more than 1% after a sharp increase in its 5-year investment plan to $68 billion, a revised dividend policy including quarterly payouts and a more flexible debt target linked to the payments.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRY= held its ground, up 0.7% after central bank minutes reiterated it may cut rates again in December, despite saying short-term inflation will be volatile.

Turkey's central bank signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the central bank of the United Arab Emirates to foster cooperation in the field of central banking.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was set for its best session in four months, pulling away from all-time lows after the country's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% as it fights rising inflation risks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1254.26

0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2100.63

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105346.35

0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4575.32

-1.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1330.18

1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5912

0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.5358

-0.59

Chile peso CLP=CL

821.9

-0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3968.73

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0179

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.6600

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.