EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies slip on firm dollar, Brazil stocks lead gains

July 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Friday against a firm dollar, with traders awaiting major central bank decisions next week, while Brazilian stocks led the advance among equities in the region.

Central banks in Europe, Japan and the United States are due to hold policy meetings next week, with the dollar steadying on bets of the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer following evidence of labor market resilience. FRX/

"The reason for that weakening all across the board is you know, by now it is very clear that the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, along with the Federal Reserve are going to continue hiking," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

In Latin America, top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= was knocked down 0.7% by lower prices of the red metal.

Peru's sol PEN=PE dropped 0.1% as traders continued to assess the impact of recent anti-government protests on the future of President Dina Boluarte.

Deustche Bank analysts said the El Nino climate phenomenon and apparent renewal of socio-political unrest are clouding Peru's economic outlook and policy response. These developments could set back the country's economic recovery and generate inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.6% and was set for weekly losses a day after dropping more than 1% on weak retail sales data.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's verbal attacks on Senator Xochitl Galvez have raised the charismatic opposition lawmaker's profile and fueled concerns among some ruling party supporters that the country's leader is undermining his own party instead of derailing her presidential campaign.

Colombia's peso COP=advanced 0.6%, aided by higher prices of crude oil, while Brazil's real BRL=BRBYrose 0.5%.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSedged higher for the second straight week, while Peru's sol tracked its worst week since May.

The MSCI index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1%, set for a third straight weekly gain, led by Brazilian equities .BVSP.

B3 B3SA3.SA was the top boost, gaining some 4% as the company's stock options expired on Friday.

Elsewhere, Russia's central bank surprised markets with a greater-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike. The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXweakened against the dollar following the rate hike after the currency's weakness added to inflation pressures stemming from a tight labor market and strong consumer demand.

