EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies slip; China measure boosts stocks

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resource-rich Latin American countries slipped on Monday after last week's gains, while some regional stocks edged higher on top metals and crude oil consumer China's latest measure to boost its markets.

Chile's peso CLP=CL dropped 1.3% against the greenback, after notching its first weekly gain in eight on Friday and underperforming most of its Latam peers so far in 2023.

"Most of the CLP sell-off can be easily explained by changes in Chinese growth expectations and U.S. yields, such that not a lot of 'fast carry erosion' has been reflected in the currency," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Traders are anticipating a 75-basis-point rate cut at next week's policy meeting, which follows a larger-than-expected 100-bp cut in July.

For the week, Chile's unemployment and other economic data for July will be on the watch list.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.2% lower, but off the day's low.

Data showed Brazil's July rose to 5%, its highest since January 2018.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto indicated future 50-basis-point rate cuts per meeting unless something surprising occurred, also adding that Brazil cannot go back to the level of 50% earmarked credit from bank lending.

Private sector economists expect Brazil's gross domestic product to grow 2.31% this year, slightly up from previous week's forecast of 2.29%.

Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.3%, while Mexico's peso COP= dipped 0.2% ahead of a second-quarter GDP reading on Tuesday.

The dollar index =USD slipped from Friday's 12-week high, with investors largely sticking to bets of a rate pause in September, although Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said further hikes may be needed, while promising to move with care at upcoming meets.

The IMF said Argentina's new policy package should boost net international reserves by some $8 billion between August and December, though that would still leave it $7 billion below a previous end-2023 target, after the approval of a $7.5 billion disbursement.

The Argentine peso ARSB= rose to 728-per-dollar in the parallel market. The currency has been sharply bruised by economic and political uncertainties ever since far-right Javier Milei's primary election win earlier this month.

"The (election) outcome has significant ramifications for Argentina's economic outlook... the mere fact that dollarisation is the plan of a leading political candidate opens up a significant tail risk for the currency," Goldman Sachs analysts added.

The MSCI stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS gained 1%, led by Brazilian shares .BVSP, after China halved the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday - the latest attempt to boost its struggling market amid a sputtering economic recovery.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1943 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.34

0.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2405.66

0.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116887.70

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

53393.90

0.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6036.37

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

663689.92

5.153

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1106.26

0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8823

-0.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7578

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

855.2

-1.30

Colombia peso COP=

4109.5

0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6916

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

0.69

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

