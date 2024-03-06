EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies rise vs weaker dollar after Powell remarks; Egypt pound tumbles

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

March 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback lost steam after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he expected interest rate cuts this year, while the Egyptian poundEGP= tumbled after its central bank devalued the currency.

The dollar index =USD was down 0.3% after Powell's comments.

"(Powell's testimony was) a similar message to other Fed officials in that they are inclined to cut rates later this year, but need to see more evidence to justify that action," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

Leading gains among Latin American currencies was the Mexican peso MXN=, up 0.3% against the dollar to 16.8880, a seven-week high.

The Brazilian real BRL=, the currency of Latin America's largest economy, rose 0.2%, touching one-week highs of 4.9482 versus the dollar.

Meanwhile, Egypt's pound sank as low as 50 to the dollar for the first time after its central bank devalued the currency and hiked interest rates by 600 basis points. That was shortly followed by confirmation of an expanded $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Egypt's international bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries tightened to as little as 529 basis points, its lowest level since June 2021, according to JPMorgan .JPMEGDEGYR. The spread was last at 580 bps.

"Geopolitical developments will continue to play an outsized role in Egypt’s economic stabilization, but the financial and monetary policy elements are now in place," said Geoff Yu, EMEA macro strategist at BNY Mellon.

Regional Latin American currencies were also lifted by rising crude oil prices. Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5%.

Argentina's peso on the parallel informal market broke back below the 1,000 per dollar mark, reaching its strongest level since the end of December as investors were reassured by president Javier Milei's pledge last week to continue pushing pro-market reforms.

Argentinian shares .MERV rose 0.7%.

Chile's peso CLP= continued its recent dour run, reversing early gains to fall 0.4%, set to decline for the fourth consecutive session.

Those losses weighed on MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS which was flat on the day.

Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.3%. Overnight, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said he had tendered his resignation.

A gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.4%, with heavyweight Brazil's main stock index .BVSP up 0.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** EM forex to struggle while Fed stays cautious on rate cuts - Reuters poll

** Polish central bank keeps rates on hold

** Brazil's industrial production posts worst monthly performance in nearly three years

** Argentina industrial output plunges again as austerity bites

** EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Pemex, Carlos Slim team met to discuss deepwater gas project -sources

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.53

0.66

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2526.07

0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128892.29

0.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

55360.07

-0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6348.02

1.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

999642.14

0.701

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1312.70

0.91

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9482

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8908

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

984.3

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

3922.5

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7226

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

845.5000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

970

4.12

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski, William Maclean)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.